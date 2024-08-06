July Stakes scorer Whistlejacket one of five Aidan O'Brien contenders left in contention for Saturday's Group 1 Phoenix Stakes

Aidan O'Brien could saddle as many as five contenders, including Whistlejacket and Monday's Ballyhane Stakes winner Heavens Gate, in Saturday's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes as the Ballydoyle handler goes for a remarkable 18th victory in the 6f Group 1.

Last seen running away with Group 2 honours in the July Stakes, Whistlejacket looks poised to make the step up to Group 1 company for O'Brien and will try to follow in the footsteps of his brother Little Big Bear, who took this in 2022. Heavens Gate could make a quick reappearance, while Alfred Tennyson, Camille Pissarro and Treasure Isle also remain in contention.

Camille Pissarro could renew rivalry with the Ger Lyons-trained Babouche, who defeated him by half a length in the Anglesey Stakes at the track last month. Before that, Babouche was a very impressive winner of a Cork maiden and will bid to retain her unbeaten record and become the first filly to take the prize since La Collina for Kevin Prendergast in 2011.

Adrian Murray saddled Bucanero Fuerte to score last season and relies on Arizona Blaze, who finished third in the Norfolk Stakes before filling the same spot behind Henri Matisse in the Railway Stakes, and Queens Fury.

British trainers are responsible for two contenders, with Richard Fahey's Shadow Army a big player after his second in Group 2 company at Chantilly last month, while Adrian Keatley has kept Francisco's Piece in contention after he finished tenth of 15 in the Molecomb Stakes last week.

Joseph O'Brien could be represented by Rudi's Apple, who finished second to subsequent Richmond Stakes winner Black Forza at Fairyhouse before going one better in handicap company at the Curragh, where he put in a smart display in defeating Snapdragon by three and three-quarter lengths.

