'He wants to see him race on' - Rosallion highly unlikely to run again this season but star colt will be back next year

Star three-year-old miler Rosallion may not run again this season but will race on next year.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt is currently being given time to recover from a respiratory infection that caused him to be withdrawn from last week's Sussex Stakes, in which he missed out on a clash with the 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech.

Rosallion finished second at Newmarket before winning the Irish equivalent at the Curragh and the St James's Palace and, while initially mooted for the Prix du Moulin on September 19, the Longchamp Group 1 will now come too soon.

Connections are also keen to avoid testing conditions as the autumn draws in, with Rosallion's only previous run on soft ground resulting in defeat in the Champagne Stakes. He went on to win the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, the first of his three Group 1s, on his next start.

"I spoke to Sheikh Obaid yesterday and he rang me to say he and Richard have decided it's highly unlikely that he will run again this season," said the owner's bloodstock advisor Liam O'Rourke.

"The ground would be soft if you look for mile targets for him beyond the Moulin and he was always keen not to run him on the ground he endured at Doncaster in the Champagne.

"Nothing is firmly ruled in or out but I don't think the Breeders' Cup is likely. He wasn't keen to ship him that far abroad and he sounded like he was likely to rule him out of the season and come back as a four-year-old."

On Rosallion's excellent season, O'Rourke added: "He's been amazing. He was always a very promising horse but I think this is reflective of the esteem he's held in – he doesn't want to risk him. He wants to see him race on."

