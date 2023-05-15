'We're delighted to welcome international participation for the entirety of the season' - new-look carnival in Dubai

The Dubai Racing Carnival is to be increased to 14 meetings - excluding the World Cup card - and will run from November to March.

Every fixture at Meydan in the 2023-24 campaign will be part of the new-look programme and open to international runners, with prize-money up by 27 per cent.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said: “The new shape and identity of the Dubai Racing Carnival has the potential of boosting Dubai’s strategic position as a regional centre for horseracing and a favourite racing destination. This is thanks to the rich races on offer and the expertise, services and facilities at the iconic Meydan racecourse.

“We have a proud history of racing in Dubai, but we’re also known for our innovation. We’re delighted to boost prize-money and welcome international participation for the entirety of the season.”

Purses for the Dubai Racing Carnival - the tweaked name for what was the Dubai World Cup Carnival - are up by AED11 million (£2.4m/€2.7m). Three meetings, one in December, one in January and ‘Super Saturday’ in March, will be designated feature racenights, with combined purses of AED24.7m.

Minimum prize-money for non-stakes races will be returned to pre-pandemic levels, equivalent to approximately £35,000.

