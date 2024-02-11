The US shows the way forward - displaying key data and displaying it early is what will get punters betting

You are forgiven if you missed the fascinating news that came out of the United States this month.

With Willie Mullins wiping the floor with the rest at the Dublin Racing Festival, the weather wiping away race meetings and affordability checks threatening to wipe out the whole sport, there was little time to think of much else.

So you may be unaware that the draw for the Kentucky Derby has been brought forward . It will now be staged on April 27, if you want to put the date in your diary.