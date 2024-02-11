The US shows the way forward - displaying key data and displaying it early is what will get punters betting
You are forgiven if you missed the fascinating news that came out of the United States this month.
With Willie Mullins wiping the floor with the rest at the Dublin Racing Festival, the weather wiping away race meetings and affordability checks threatening to wipe out the whole sport, there was little time to think of much else.
So you may be unaware that the draw for the Kentucky Derby has been brought forward. It will now be staged on April 27, if you want to put the date in your diary.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 11 February 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:18, 11 February 2024
- How the much-maligned Beaujolais could show racing the way to go with its Premier project
- Drastic action is needed to improve field sizes at the top level - so could scrapping entry fees be the answer?
- We support Premier racing at Musselburgh - but there's a long way to go to get it right
- Punters and floating voters unlikely to be impressed by Dublin Racing Festival's underwhelming Grade 1 offering
- Let's hope Cheltenham has been listening to us on racegoer experience - it's vital the course gets it right in March
- How the much-maligned Beaujolais could show racing the way to go with its Premier project
- Drastic action is needed to improve field sizes at the top level - so could scrapping entry fees be the answer?
- We support Premier racing at Musselburgh - but there's a long way to go to get it right
- Punters and floating voters unlikely to be impressed by Dublin Racing Festival's underwhelming Grade 1 offering
- Let's hope Cheltenham has been listening to us on racegoer experience - it's vital the course gets it right in March