Winter Derby on back-burner as Kublers eye $2 million Saudi prize with Cambridgeshire winner Astro King
Daniel Kubler has confirmed that stable star Astro King will run in Saudi Arabia next – and there are two million reasons why he will head there and not to Southwell this month.
Kubler and his wife Claire, who train in partnership in Lambourn, have done a super job with the ex-Sir Michael Stoute-trained gelding, who was second in the John Smith's Cup before winning a valuable York handicap and then capturing the Cambridgeshire.
He was last seen emerging with credit from his first run in a Group 2 in Bahrain in which he was sixth, and connections are now eyeing the Neom Turf Cup, which takes place at Riyadh on February 24.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 February 2024inInternational
Last updated 17:00, 2 February 2024
- 4.25 Meydan: 'He looks a serious contender' - Charlie Appleby hoping to make it seven on the bounce in Group 3
- 2.05 Meydan: 'It makes more sense to come here than stay home' - Bell hoping Destructive can earn crack at UAE Derby
- Focus turns to Middle East riches before a weekend jumps feast in Britain and Ireland - plus Chris Cook's three things to note
- 12.45 Bahrain: 'He's a giant of a horse' - can Isle Of Jura land another big pot for George Scott?
- 'Ryan is a master' - more Moore magic in the US as Warm Heart lands $1m Pegasus World Cup Turf on swansong
- 4.25 Meydan: 'He looks a serious contender' - Charlie Appleby hoping to make it seven on the bounce in Group 3
- 2.05 Meydan: 'It makes more sense to come here than stay home' - Bell hoping Destructive can earn crack at UAE Derby
- Focus turns to Middle East riches before a weekend jumps feast in Britain and Ireland - plus Chris Cook's three things to note
- 12.45 Bahrain: 'He's a giant of a horse' - can Isle Of Jura land another big pot for George Scott?
- 'Ryan is a master' - more Moore magic in the US as Warm Heart lands $1m Pegasus World Cup Turf on swansong