US riding legend Jerry Bailey hails Frankie Dettori's 'incredible' six-timer at Santa Anita on Saturday
Jerry Bailey, among the greatest jockeys horseracing has produced, has hailed the achievements of Frankie Dettori, who stole the show on Saturday by riding six straight winners at Santa Anita.
Dettori, who will never escape being the face of the sport, was due to bring his unmatched career to a close at the end of last year, but decided to continue riding in California, where he and his wife Catherine are now living.
He has not been short of support, but the spotlight shone on the 53-year-old on Saturday evening, when he ripped through the Santa Anita bill, riding an unbroken six winners on the card from his 11 rides.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 April 2024inUS
Last updated 09:14, 8 April 2024
- Frankie Dettori 'dreaming' after sensational Santa Anita six-timer - and he earns one punter £110,880 from a £1 bet
- Ben Curtis 'following his dreams' as he decides to stay in the US after a successful winter spell
- 'Ryan is a master' - more Moore magic in the US as Warm Heart lands $1m Pegasus World Cup Turf on swansong
- 'He is the best of all time' - Frankie Dettori loses whip but holds on for biggest win since US switch
- Landmark 150th Kentucky Derby to be richest in Classic's history as prize-money raised to record $5 million
- Frankie Dettori 'dreaming' after sensational Santa Anita six-timer - and he earns one punter £110,880 from a £1 bet
- Ben Curtis 'following his dreams' as he decides to stay in the US after a successful winter spell
- 'Ryan is a master' - more Moore magic in the US as Warm Heart lands $1m Pegasus World Cup Turf on swansong
- 'He is the best of all time' - Frankie Dettori loses whip but holds on for biggest win since US switch
- Landmark 150th Kentucky Derby to be richest in Classic's history as prize-money raised to record $5 million