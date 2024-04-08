Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:50 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:50 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
US
premium

US riding legend Jerry Bailey hails Frankie Dettori's 'incredible' six-timer at Santa Anita on Saturday

Jerry Bailey:
Jerry Bailey: "It's very difficult to transition countries like he has done at the highest level"Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jerry Bailey, among the greatest jockeys horseracing has produced, has hailed the achievements of Frankie Dettori, who stole the show on Saturday by riding six straight winners at Santa Anita.

Dettori, who will never escape being the face of the sport, was due to bring his unmatched career to a close at the end of last year, but decided to continue riding in California, where he and his wife Catherine are now living.

He has not been short of support, but the spotlight shone on the 53-year-old on Saturday evening, when he ripped through the Santa Anita bill, riding an unbroken six winners on the card from his 11 rides.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 8 April 2024inUS

Last updated 09:14, 8 April 2024

iconCopy
more inUS
more inUS