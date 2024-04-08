US riding legend Jerry Bailey hails Frankie Dettori's 'incredible' six-timer at Santa Anita on Saturday

Jerry Bailey, among the greatest jockeys horseracing has produced, has hailed the achievements of Frankie Dettori, who stole the show on Saturday by riding six straight winners at Santa Anita.

Dettori, who will never escape being the face of the sport, was due to bring his unmatched career to a close at the end of last year, but decided to continue riding in California, where he and his wife Catherine are now living.

He has not been short of support, but the spotlight shone on the 53-year-old on Saturday evening, when he ripped through the Santa Anita bill, riding an unbroken six winners on the card from his 11 rides.