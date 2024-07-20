Churchill Downs lifts Bob Baffert suspension after three years

The long-running drama of Bob Baffert's ban from having runners at Churchill Downs has finally come to an end with the company stating the Hall of Fame trainer will now be able to have runners across all of their tracks – effective immediately.

The ban has been lifted after Baffert issued a statement taking responsibility for Medina Spirit's failed drug test after the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit was first past the post but was disqualified after testing positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid and an unlawful medication on raceday in Kentucky.

The trainer had continually contested the ban. A judge dismissed the lawsuit Baffert filed over his removal and Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) took the decision in July 2023 to extend his ban until the end of 2024. In a statement at the time CDI said: "Mr Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative."

The lawsuits continued as Zedan Racing Stables, owners of Medina Spirit, sought an injunction to allow their Baffert-trained colt Muth to run in this year's Kentucky Derby – it also sought to void Baffert's ban from CDI-owned tracks. That case was dismissed on Friday.

But following the dismissal of the case, Baffert released a statement which said: "I accept responsibility for Medina Spirit's positive test in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. I'm responsible for any substance found in the horses that I train, and I have paid a very steep price with a three-year suspension and the disqualification of Medina Spirit's performance.

"I understand and appreciate that Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission took steps to enforce the rules that they believed were necessary to protect the safety and integrity of horseracing and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby.

"My family and I want to put this behind us and get back to doing what we love to do without any more distraction or negativity. I very much look forward to returning to Churchill Downs and getting back to the winner’s circle."

Churchill Downs: Bob Baffert is able to saddle runners at the track again Credit: Matt Wooley

CDI chief executive Bill Carstanjen welcomed the long-awaited acceptance of fault by Baffert and announced the rescinding of his ban.

He said: "We are satisfied that Mr Baffert has taken responsibility for his actions, completed a substantial penalty, and is committed to running in full compliance with the rules and regulations going forward. All parties agree that it is time to bring this chapter to a close and focus on the future.

"Mr Baffert is welcome to return to any of CDI's racetracks, including our flagship Churchill Downs, and we wish him and his connections good luck in their future competitive endeavours."

