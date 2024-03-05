William Knight chasing first Group 1 success with 'no fluke' Meydan record-breaker Frost At Dawn

William Knight hopes his flying filly Frost At Dawn can give him a Group 1 breakthrough in the Al Quoz Sprint after her track-record breaking success at Meydan on Saturday.

The three-year-old broke smartly and dominated the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, winning by two and a half lengths from Godolphin's 4-9 favourite Star Of Mystery, smashing the turf record under Mickael Barzalona.

She was sent off a 33-1 shot for her first try at the minimum trip, having won once in six starts – over 7f at Chelmsford last November – and Knight is confident she can back up the effort over 6f on March 30.

"I was a bit surprised," he said. "Originally, the idea was to go out there and run in the UAE Guineas but obviously she wasn't quite seeing the trip out. We dropped her back to six furlongs three weeks ago and she showed a lot of pace that day.

"In fairness to Jim Crowley when he got off her there he said the Al Quoz Sprint was the ideal race for her. This was the only option to give us the chance to get into the race and now she's booked her slot.

"Mickael gave her a very good ride. He bagged the rail and she's got bags of toe. He actually said she'd settle better back over six furlongs. I don't think there was any fluke about it. She's obviously very good and she'll get a good weight pull with the older horses in the Al Quoz."

William Knight: reports Frost At Dawn to be in excellent shape Credit: Ed Whitaker

Knight has won Group 2s with Illustrious Blue and Sir Busker but has yet to strike at the top level, a duck he thinks Frost At Dawn has the potential to break, while other big global sprints are already on her radar.

"It would be amazing if she could do it," he said. "The fact she didn't scrape home – she beat the track record impressively – is exciting. She'd have to be the fastest I've trained now and she's thriving out there, she looks better every time I see her and she's got a real bum on her now.

"There are some lovely options over five and six furlongs through the year for her. We've given her an entry in the Chairman's Sprint Prize in Hong Kong today and there's also the nice big races in England over the summer, with the Breeders' Cup at the end of the year. There's lots to dream about.

"I know it's a cliche but this is what you get up for in the mornings. Abbie, who is out there with her, has done a great job. It's a lift because we haven't had many runners on the all-weather this winter."

This weekend could bring more valuable success for the Newmarket trainer, who may be represented by his stable star Sir Busker at Wolverhampton as preparations gear up for All-Weather Championships finals day on March 29.

Sir Busker (centre): gearing up for all-weather finals day at Newcastle Credit: Pool

"He's entered in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton on Saturday, but we want to run on All-Weather finals day at Newcastle," Knight said. "The form of his fourth in the Winter Derby Trial has worked out really well, as well as his run on New Year's Day. He's in good form."

If Frost At Dawn fails in her mission to deliver Knight a first Group 1, he may not have long to wait before another attempt as Checkandchallenge is being aimed at an early season target in France.

"He's in great order," he said. "We're looking at the Earl of Sefton and the Prix d'Ispahan, which should suit him. He's wintered really well and he ended on a nice note in the James Seymour. He loves juice in the ground, so we're getting him ready for the Craven meeting."

