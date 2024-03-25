South African racing comes out of 13-year isolation after EU export ban is lifted

The racing industry in South Africa has received a major boost after the long-standing ban on the direct export of horses to the EU was lifted on Monday.

The restriction had been in place for 13 years since an outbreak of African horse sickness in 2011 led to the ban, which has left racing and other equine disciplines in South Africa cut adrift from their global competitors.

South Africa's multiple champion trainer Mike de Kock has been among those effectively barred from international campaigns due to the restriction put in place by the EU, which was reciprocated in other countries.

De Kock was a dominant figure at the Dubai World Cup Carnival for many years and, despite initially meeting quarantine requirements by taking his horses on a lengthy route via Mauritius, he has now become a notable absentee on the international stage.

Aside from leading to a dearth of South African runners globally, the ban has suffocated the country's bloodstock industry, which used to attract high-profile buyers such as Shadwell.

After years of negotiations, South African Equine Health and Protocols (SAEHP) announced the reopening of the EU exports markets following a meeting with EU authorities.

SAEHP chairman David Abery said: "It is anticipated that this opening up of direct EU exports will, over time, give a significant boost to not just the South African thoroughbred racing and breeding industry, but also to the other equine disciplines, all of which have been somewhat internationally isolated for many years.

"It is vital that what has now been achieved is maintained and we look forward to working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the functions of SAEHP are well funded and developed as required, so that we can support industry in maximising the value which flows from an efficient and strong horse export system.”

South African runners have previously competed at Royal Ascot, but not since 2014 when De Kock brought two runners. The De Kock-trained J J The Jet Plane had a successful spell in Britain during 2009, winning on his British debut at Windsor before finishing fourth in the Golden Jubilee Stakes.

