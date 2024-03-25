'I won't turn down big rides abroad for the title' - jet-setting Oisin Murphy outlines priorities as he returns to action

Oisin Murphy, back in action at Southwell on Tuesday after having much of March off through suspension, is hoping a hectic few days that take in Newcastle's All-Weather Championships finals day and Dubai World Cup night at Meydan can pay off, although he hinted the lure of big races around the globe might mean a title challenge in Britain this year is not a priority.

Murphy was champion jockey on the Flat in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and is bet365's 11-4 second favourite behind the odds-on William Buick, successful in the last two years, for a fourth crown.

He was on Monday raring to return to the saddle, but stopped short of committing to an all-out championship bid when the title race starts on May 4.