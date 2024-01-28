'Ryan is a master' - more Moore magic in the US as Warm Heart lands $1m Pegasus World Cup Turf on swansong

Ryan Moore was hailed as a "master" by America's leading jockey after he again showed tactical perfection in the US to land the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf on Warm Heart.

Moore deployed the same patient approach which helped Auguste Rodin strike at the Breeders' Cup last year aboard the Aidan O'Brien-trained filly, utilising the inside rail to get first run on her rivals and hold off the fast finishers by half a length, including the Frankie Dettori-ridden Catnip in third.

Warm Heart was making the final start of a career which featured victories in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot as well as top-level success in the Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille. Owners Coolmore confirmed she will be retired to stud and visit Justify, the US Triple Crown-winning stallion who produced last season's champion juvenile City Of Troy.

Warm Heart: has been retired to stud by owners Coolmore Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Moore was named Longines World's Best Jockey for a fourth time in 2023 and O'Brien applauded his finely executed ride on Warm Heart at Gulfstream Park. The Galileo four-year-old's two previous Group 1 wins had come with James Doyle in the saddle and she became the first European-trained winner of this race since it was rebranded as part of the Pegasus World Cup fixture.

"We're delighted," O'Brien told Bloodhorse. "Ryan gave her an incredible ride and everybody has done such an incredible job. We're delighted for everyone and for her to go off now to Justify is so exciting. She's made for him.

"She's shown everything. She's tough, she's durable, she travels, she's sound – I don't think you can ask for anything more from a filly. She's strong, she handles all types of ground, she's tactical and she's tough.

"I'm just so delighted watching it all. We feel privileged to be part of her story."

Aidan O'Brien: "We're delighted for everyone and for her to go off now to Justify is so exciting" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Even those beaten by Moore appreciated his fine ride. Irad Ortiz Jr was the leading US-based rider in last year's World's Best Jockey standings and rode runner-up I'm Very Busy.

"Perfect trip, what can I say," Ortiz Jr said. "Ryan is a master at what he does and he's a champion."

Oisin Murphy and David Egan finished fourth and seventh aboard Atone and Kingmax respectively, while Dettori later went on to finish third in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup on outsider Crupi.

The race was won by the Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure, last season's Preakness Stakes winner. He held off Senor Buscador by a neck as the front two produced a tussle to the line.

