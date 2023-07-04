Oisin Murphy to replace suspended Frankie Dettori aboard 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean in Prix Jean Prat on Sunday

Oisin Murphy will replace the suspended Frankie Dettori aboard 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean in Sunday’s Group 1 Haras d’Etreham Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

Dettori is sidelined this weekend having received a nine-day ban for careless riding at Royal Ascot last month. The suspension has also ruled the rider out of partnering Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse, with William Buick taking over in the saddle.

Sunday’s race will be the first time Murphy has ridden Chaldean in a race, with David Probert and Ryan Moore having previously done so before Dettori took over in last year’s Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, a contest Chaldean won before landing the Dewhurst Stakes.

Barry Mahon, racing manager for Juddmonte, owner of Chaldean, said on Tuesday: “Once Frankie was unavailable it was a relatively straightforward decision about who was going to ride. Oisin is Andrew [Balding's] first jockey and he’s a top-class rider, so we’re lucky to have him on board.

“Oisin knows the horse and has ridden him at home before, both last year and this year. Frankie had a spin on him before the Guineas, but otherwise I know Oisin has done a lot.

“Oisin will have another sit on him tomorrow, and provided he’s happy with how the horse is then it’s all systems go to run at the weekend.”

Chaldean: won the 2,000 Guineas under Frankie Dettori in May Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Having recovered from unseating Dettori on his comeback run in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury to land the 2,000 Guineas over a mile, Chaldean was sent off favourite to win the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. However, having led the mile Group 1, Chaldean was run down in the closing stages by Paddington to finish second, beaten three and three-quarter lengths.

The performance has prompted Chaldean’s connections to drop him in trip to 7f for the Prix Jean Prat, and Mahon said: “He has a lot of speed, as he showed last year. Frankie’s first words to us at Ascot were that this horse has lots and lots of speed and there were some suggestions immediately after the race we might have a go at the July Cup.

“I think he’s versatile and hopefully the trip won’t prove to be any inconvenience to him. At Newmarket he looked like he would go further than a mile, but the way the race was run at Ascot made a drop in trip look the best option for him. The trip is always one of the biggest imponderables with a horse, and we’ll find out more on Sunday.”

