'I’m not quite sure what to expect next with Auguste Rodin' - our experts on who they would back in Derby one-two rematch

Derby one-two Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel have been successful on their next starts, with the former following up in the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday and the latter landing the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. They could potentially meet in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot this month, the Juddmonte International at York next month or the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October. Who would our experts fancy in a rematch?

'King Of Steel had first run at Epsom and still couldn't win'

Auguste Rodin for me. King Of Steel got first run on him at Epsom in a race where they finished fast and, if he couldn't hold him off in that contest, I don't see him beating Auguste Rodin under a different tactical scenario.

Furthermore, for all that King Of Steel was impressive at Royal Ascot, it was an incredibly weak race in which his market rival Arrest underperformed. King Of Steel was rated 10lb and 16lb higher than the two horses who chased him home, so he was entitled to win as easily as he did.

The same argument can be made about Auguste Rodin's Irish Derby win, of course, where he beat horses rated vastly inferior. However, my point is I don't think we learned anything about King Of Steel at Ascot that we didn't already know and for that reason I'd find it hard to believe he has improved enough since Epsom to reverse the places with the winner.

Graeme Rodway, tipster

'You’d pick Roger Varian’s grey to turn around the Derby form at the prices'

I’m not sure when they’ll next meet. It might not be at Ascot as King Of Steel was going to France last time I heard.

You’d pick Roger Varian’s grey to turn around the Derby form at the ante-post prices, though, wherever they meet. He’s lightly raced, such an impressive looking colt and there’s every possibility there’s more to come.

Roger and Hanako Varian with Royal Ascot winner King Of Steel

I’m not quite sure what to expect next with Auguste Rodin. So far this season it’s been a case of the good, the bad and the ugly. Downright awful in the Guineas, he was brilliant in the Derby but rather underwhelming at the Curragh on Sunday.

We’ve been here before with these star Aidan O’Brien three-year-olds. Some of his Irish Derby winners have been superb colts, but none of them truly went on to be champions following their Curragh success, even Galileo, and I’d be surprised if Auguste Rodin is good enough to continue through the season unbeaten.

James Hill, tipster

'Auguste Rodin strikes me as a horse who only does enough'

It has to be Auguste Rodin. There is no doubt King Of Steel is improving, but given Auguste Rodin has already beaten him when he had the run of the race in the Derby, I'd be confidently siding with him to be better again.

King Of Steel's King Edward VII Stakes win was visually impressive but the horse he beat, Continuous, has emerged as one of Aidan O'Brien's weaker three-year-olds, and his main market rival was bitterly disappointing.

Auguste Rodin's Irish Derby win was not impressive, but he may have still been feeling the effects of wearing down King Of Steel at Epsom and he strikes me as a horse who only does just enough. We probably still have not learned the full extent of what he can do yet. He does have to be better than what he did at the Curragh on Sunday though, while his stablemate Paddington could emerge as the better middle-distance horse.

Matt Rennie, reporter

The ante-post betting

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, Ascot, July 29

William Hill: 5-2 Auguste Rodin, 4 Emily Upjohn, 5 Pyledriver, 6 Adayar, Luxembourg, 7 Soul Sister, 8 Desert Crown, King Of Steel, Hukum, 12 bar

Juddmonte International, York, August 17

bet365: 10-3 Mostahdaf, 5 Auguste Rodin, Emily Upjohn, 6 Paddington, 7 Soul Sister, 8 Desert Crown, King Of Steel, 10 bar

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Longchamp, October 1

Paddy Power: 6 Auguste Rodin, 7 Ace Impact, 8 Blue Rose Cen, 10 Emily Upjohn, 14 Savethelastdance, King Of Steel, Hukum, Soul Sister, 16 bar

Aidan O'Brien trains 100th European Classic winner as Auguste Rodin completes Derby double

Roger Varian: we'd love to run King Of Steel over ten furlongs at some point - he's not slow

