Fancy staying at Frankie's? Dettori's mansion on the market and trophy collection offered in 'once-in-a-lifetime' online auction

Frankie Dettori has put more than 120 of his most coveted trophies and awards up for auction and his house in Newmarket up for rent as part of a planned move after he retires later this year.

Prizes accumulated from some of the biggest races across the planet feature in the online collection, described as "once-in-a-lifetime" by auction house Cheffins, and items hail from his breakthrough years in Italy to the Oaks trophy won after Classic success aboard Soul Sister last month.

Dettori's luxury seven-bedroom home was put on the market to rent last week for £15,000 per calendar month. The property is spread across five acres and features paddocks and equestrian facilities, a home cinema and a heated swimming pool. It was built in 2018 and is situated in Six Mile Bottom, on the outskirts of the town.

A saddlecloth for Frankie Dettori's 70th Royal Ascot winner is among the lots Credit: Cheffins

Some of the proceeds from the auction will go to the charity Direct Aid for Africa (DAFA), set up by bookmaker and Dettori's close friend Barney Curley.

Set to go under the hammer are weighing scales gifted by Steve Cauthen, which Dettori is said to have "jumped on and off of" for over three decades along with Godolphin silks and Royal Ascot saddlecloths to mark his achievements at Flat racing's biggest meeting.

Among the high-profile items is a signed pair of riding boots and a saddle, a Longines World's Best Jockey vase and a salver from his 2005 St Leger win aboard Scorpion. The collection includes trophies from major races in Europe, the Middle East, Hong Kong and the US.

A collection of Frankie Dettori's items set to be auctioned Credit: Cheffins

The rider will conclude his 40-year career with one last shot at Melbourne Cup glory in November before an intention to move closer to London and go travelling.

Dettori said: "We're going to move away from Newmarket. Newmarket's been my life. We're scaling down and I've got so much stuff, we thought we might as well just auction it. I didn't realise because they end up in drawers, in cupboards, in the cellar. I mean they're all over the place. Now we're clearing up a lot of stuff we didn't realise how much accumulated in so many years.

"You need a mansion to put the trophies up. I tried to keep something that means something to me, but the rest is going up to auction."

A plethora of winning rider prizes are up for auction Credit: Cheffins

The one-off sale will open on Wednesday and run until July 18, with lots available on the Cheffins website .

Harriet Lusty, deputy saleroom manager at Cheffins, said: "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own prizes and memorabilia from one of the greatest sports personalities worldwide. This one-off sale will take place solely online over a two-week period and will include some of the most significant prizes Frankie has won to date.

"This is an incredible opportunity for fans of horseracing, and we expect interest from buyers not only from the UK but also from across Europe, the Middle East and also the US as Frankie Dettori is consistently the most famous name in the sport worldwide. Generally, these prizes from top athletes are kept under lock and key, so this is a really unusual scenario where everyday fans can own a part of sporting history."

In pictures: Frankie Dettori's Newmarket mansion that's up for rent

The seven-bedroom property is available to rent for £15,000 per month

The sitting room looks out on to the terrace

One of several reception rooms at the property

There is a heated swimming pool in the garden

The property has five acres of land overall

There are seven stables and paddocks at the property

