'He looks exciting' - Crowley sweet on older brigade after Mostahdaf's dominance in Riyadh

There may be no Baaeed to bank on but Jim Crowley is optimistic that Mostahdaf's dominant display in Saturday's Saudi Cup undercard could herald a prosperous season for the Shadwell team with their older horses.

The five-year-old son of Frankel ran right away from his opposition in Riyadh to record a seven-length defeat of Godolphin's Dubai Future over 1m2½f in the Group 3 Neom Turf.

Asked if he thought Mostahdaf could progress into a Group 1 horse, Crowley said: "I hope so. I was delighted with the way he won the other day and I didn’t expect him to put in a performance like that. Clearly he loves fast ground and at five he’s matured. He looks exciting and he’s a very well-bred horse."

Crowley added: "He’s physically a very strong horse and he put in some smart performances last year in Group 3s. I’m hoping that he can step up to Group 1 company and I would imagine that, if he comes out of Saudi in good shape, we’ll go to Dubai.

"There’s lots of nice races for him and he’s very versatile in races over a mile and a quarter up to a mile and a half. I was surprised with how much boot he showed in Saudi because we went slow and clocked a good time having shown a real sharp turn of foot from the turn in."

European champion Baaeed retired to Shadwell's Nunnery Stud at the end of 2022 with an official rating of 135, the highest mark earned on turf since Frankel bowed out on 140 in 2012.

Hukum with trainer Owen Burrows after winning the Dahlbury Coronation Cup at Epsom Credit: Mark Cranham

In addition to Mostahdaf, who is trained by John and Thady Gosden, Crowley is looking forward to two more potential stars among the older brigade, both in the care of Owen Burrows.

"It’s nice now Baaeed has retired to have a few nice older horses for this season," said Crowley, who begins a seventh season as retained jockey to Shadwell. "We might not find another Baaeed but we’ve still got plenty of good ones.

"I can’t wait for my old mate , who is Baaeed’s brother and is back this year, as well as a lovely horse I won the Prix Dollar on last year in ."

Hukum has not been seen since winning a first Group 1 in last season's Coronation Cup, while Anmaat progressed throughout the year and posted a Racing Post Rating of 123 when defying worries about the very soft ground at Longchamp on Arc weekend.

