'You're dealing with idiots' - David Menuisier angered as Deauville runners spend more than four hours stranded at Calais customs

Frenchman David Menuisier orchestrates morning work at Coombelands
David Menuisier's Deauville-bound runners, Devil's Point and Tamfana, were badly held up at CalaisCredit: Edward Whitaker

Sussex-based Frenchman David Menuisier believes horse welfare is being sacrificed for the sake of "petty officialdom," after his runners bound for Tuesday's important Classic trials meeting at Deauville were stranded at customs in Calais for more than four hours. 

Devil's Point and Tamfana were travelling in a box along with an unraced two-year-old filly, who was in transit from Menuisier's yard back to her owner-breeder's farm in Normandy for a spell. 

Since Brexit, all horse movements in and out of the European Union are liable to VAT payments and the two Deauville-bound runners were halted as officials wrangled over the value placed on their travel companion's import documents.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 8 April 2024inFrance

Last updated 20:07, 8 April 2024

