'You're dealing with idiots' - David Menuisier angered as Deauville runners spend more than four hours stranded at Calais customs
Sussex-based Frenchman David Menuisier believes horse welfare is being sacrificed for the sake of "petty officialdom," after his runners bound for Tuesday's important Classic trials meeting at Deauville were stranded at customs in Calais for more than four hours.
Devil's Point and Tamfana were travelling in a box along with an unraced two-year-old filly, who was in transit from Menuisier's yard back to her owner-breeder's farm in Normandy for a spell.
Since Brexit, all horse movements in and out of the European Union are liable to VAT payments and the two Deauville-bound runners were halted as officials wrangled over the value placed on their travel companion's import documents.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 April 2024inFrance
Last updated 20:07, 8 April 2024
- Deauville: Ramatuelle puts Guineas credentials on the line as David Menuisier plans twin attack on key trials
- Longchamp: 'We always thought she'd take us to the top table' - Dare To Dream cut to 16-1 for Oaks after Group 3 success
- Longchamp: Sunway ready to rise for 2024 as Menuisier takes wraps off star colt on opening day of the season
- 'I'm sure there'll be something amiss' - Il Est Francais team bewildered by lacklustre display in shock defeat
- 1.15 Auteuil: 'There's always a little bit of pressure' - can Il Est Francais pass final test before Grand Steep tilt?
- Deauville: Ramatuelle puts Guineas credentials on the line as David Menuisier plans twin attack on key trials
- Longchamp: 'We always thought she'd take us to the top table' - Dare To Dream cut to 16-1 for Oaks after Group 3 success
- Longchamp: Sunway ready to rise for 2024 as Menuisier takes wraps off star colt on opening day of the season
- 'I'm sure there'll be something amiss' - Il Est Francais team bewildered by lacklustre display in shock defeat
- 1.15 Auteuil: 'There's always a little bit of pressure' - can Il Est Francais pass final test before Grand Steep tilt?