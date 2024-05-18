The next Ace Impact or Sottsass? Wathnan buy leading Prix du Jockey Club contender after wide-margin trial win
Rising ownership force Wathnan Racing have bought Fast Tracker, a leading candidate for France's version of the Derby, the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club.
Trained by Alex Pantall for owner-breeder Guy Heald, Fast Tracker surged into the reckoning for the Classic with a dominant seven-length success in the Listed Prix de Suresnes over all but 100 metres of the Jockey Club course and distance at the start of the month.
Wathnan burst on to the international scene with a pair of high-profile victories at Royal Ascot last season courtesy of Gregory in the Queen's Vase and Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup, and appointed James Doyle as their retained rider last October.
