News

More than 20 mares and foals die in fire at Normandy stud farm

Mares and foals have very sadly lost their lives at Haras de
Mares and foals have very sadly lost their lives at Haras de BarnesqCredit: Edward Whitaker

A fire at the Normandy farm where Herostar, the full-brother to Douvan and Jonbon, stands has claimed the lives of more than 20 mares along with a number of foals.

The blaze broke out in a barn during the early hours of Sunday morning at Haras de Barnesq, near Bayeux, which is where Belgian owner and breeder Jose Lardot bases his Haras de la Verte Vallee operation.

Bloodstock agent Toby Jones, who acquired the unraced Herostar along with Jerry McGrath, provided an update to the Racing Post on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, early on Sunday morning, there was a fire in a barn on the farm where the mares and youngest foals had been brought in to protect them from the bad weather overnight," he said.

"The fire brigade has investigated the source of the fire and believe it was caused by an electrical fault."

The barn is located in a more isolated area of the farm, which meant that the fire went unnoticed until it had taken hold. A member of staff, who raised the alarm and tried to free the horses, was taken to hospital in Bayeux but is not thought to have suffered serious injuries.

"It is difficult to come to terms with but the main thing is that nobody was seriously hurt," said Jones.

Reports in local media have varied about the extent of the devastation but Jones said that approximately 20 mares had perished in the blaze, along with a number of foals, and that the tragic event had affected everyone connected.

He said: "Mr Lardot cares a lot about his horses and this has hit him hard."

Herostar was unaffected by the blaze at the farm, where he commenced his stallion career this spring. 

The only son of Walk In The Park at stud, the unraced six-year-old is a sibling of two multiple Grade 1 winners by the reigning champion National Hunt sire, who last season was responsible for Grade 1 winners Spillane's Tower and Inothewayurthinkin.

Published on inNews

Last updated

