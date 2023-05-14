'One in a million' Docteur De Ballon retired ahead of bid for third Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris

Louisa Carberry has announced the retirement of dual Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris winner , just a week before he was due to attempt a third victory in France's version of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"He worked on Wednesday and he didn't come out of it very well," said Carberry, whose husband and assistant Philip – winner of a Champion Hurdle and an Irish Grand National as a jockey – rides out the 11-year-old every day. "We took two or three days to assess the situation and while he's being ridden out, he won't be right for the Grand Steeple. He doesn't owe us anything and in fact we owe it to him to make the right decision."

Carberry added: "We knew when we started him up this year that it would be a day-to-day situation. If it went, it went and if it didn't work, it would purely be based around the horse and how he was. It's not a sad decision, we're delighted to have had him and we'll enjoy him for many more years as a friend around the place."

Docteur De Ballon first ran in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris in 2020 when Carberry trained only 19 horses at her base in the north-west of France near Senonnes.

While that challenge ended with the then seven-year-old unseating at the rail ditch and fence, he returned in triumph to score in the Covid-delayed Grand Steeple of 2021 and again in 2022. In between, Docteur De Ballon landed the Grade 1 Prix la Haye Jousselin and ends his career with earnings of €1.18 million.

Ridden to both Grand Steeple victories by Bertrand Lestrade, he came from well off the pace to cut his rivals down with a trademark burst of speed at the end of the 3m6f test.

"Luckily, from the minute he reached the top level we have always made a point of enjoying every step of the way," said Carberry. "We know we might never have a horse of his level again – I don't think many people will – and we have known all the way along that we're so lucky.

"He did all of that for us and we've tried as much as we could to enjoy the moments. To have had him has been very special, and even in retirement he'll still have something about him. He's one in a million and it's been a huge honour to have him."