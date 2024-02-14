'I've had a lot of luck' - Arc-winning trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias to retire at the end of 2024

Carlos Laffon-Parias, a member of the extended Head dynasty who enjoyed his greatest moment when Solemia reeled in Orfevre at the climax to a heart-stopping Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2012 , will retire from training at the end of the 2024 season.

Laffon-Parias won a pair of Group 1s in 2023 courtesy of Jannah Rose in the Prix Saint-Alary and Kelina in the Prix de la Foret and will return to his native Spain very much at the top of his game.

The 60-year-old, whose wife Patricia is Criquette Head's daughter, reflected on Wednesday that setting up in Chantilly as a public trainer had been something of an accident.

"I came to France in 1988 after representing Spain in the Fegentri Championships [for amateur riders] for four years, something which meant I’d been able to meet many people," said Laffon-Parias. "I wanted to see something different and was lucky enough to work with Criquette.

"Madrid racecourse had shut at the time and I can’t say for sure that I would have ever left Spain if it had remained open."

Laffon-Parias made his international breakthrough when saddling Labeeb to land the 1995 Hollywood Derby under Eddie Delahoussaye in the colours of the late Maktoum Al Maktoum, while he was also sent horses by Solemia's owner/breeders Wertheimer et Frere, and his compatriot Dario Hinojosa, in whose silks Recoletos landed a Prix d'Ipsahan and a Prix du Moulin.

Carlos-Laffon-Parias pictured with Recoletos at his yard in Chantilly Credit: Dan Abraham / Champions Series

"My first major backer was Maktoum Al Maktoum and I owe him a lot," said Laffon-Parias. "I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy some wonderful winning moments with owners that I have a great, almost fraternal relationship with.

"You can win big races with owners that are never there and who you don’t really know and it’s not the same. But winning with Dario and the Wertheimer brothers is like sharing great moments with your family and I couldn’t have asked for more. Other trainers might have similar relationships but there will be none that I can be jealous of for enjoying a better relationship with their owners."

Laffon-Parias was not a frequent visitor to Britain but did land the Lockinge Stakes with Keltos in 2002, while he will be forever associated with Solemia's Arc success is punishingly testing conditions a decade later.

He said: "It wasn’t just Solemia winning the Arc that was special, it was the whole weekend because we won the Prix Marcel Boussac the same day with Silasol, while I also won a Group 2 on the Saturday.

Orfevre being reeled in by Solemia (white sleeves) in a dramatic finish to the Arc of 2012 Credit: Edward Whitaker

"By chance all my friend and family were there and to share those victories with most of the special people in my life was wonderful. You don’t want to win these great prizes alone, you need people there to help celebrate and to help you enjoy the moment."

Kelina returns for another season and could be aimed at either Royal Ascot or the Falmouth Stakes midsummer, while the beautifully bred Left Sea didn't get the breaks in 2023 and could also fly the flag at Group level.

"I’ve some three-year-olds that made very nice debuts last year, three fillies that I have high hopes for as well as colts," said Laffon-Parias. "I hope I have the horses to finish off with a good year."

Wertheimers' racing manager hails 'great horseman and a friend'

Both numerically and in terms of quality, Laffon-Parias enjoyed most of his best days with horses bred and owned by Alain and Gerard Wertheimer and, speaking at the Arqana sales, racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau was full of praise for his longtime comrade-in-arms

Kelina: "Carlos always had enormous faith and he was proved right when she won her Group 1" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We've been together a very long time and have shared some super moments with Carlos," said Bureau. "Obviously you're mind goes back to Solemia's Arc, which was the highlight and a truly exceptional day when we also won the Marcel Boussac with Silasol. There was also Falco's Poule d'Essai and of course winning the Foret with Kelina, who is a filly we might have thought about not perservering with, but in whom Carlos had enormous faith and he was proved right when she won her Group 1.

"We have had some wonderful moments and built a firm friendship, but there could be more to come in 2024."

Asked about Laffon-Parias' qualities as a trainer, Bureau added: "He is a great horseman and he is enormously invested in his horses, he is always there watching them.

"He is extremely professional and knows each horse inside out and I think that knowledge of his horses is the first quality you look for in a good trainer."

'We've had a great time and I'm not bitter at all' - David Griffiths announces retirement from training

