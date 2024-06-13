Confirmed runners and riders for Sunday's Prix de Diane as Tamfana bids for French Classic triumph

Tamfana will face 13 rivals in her bid to hand David Menuisier a first French Classic when she lines up in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly on Sunday.

The daughter of Soldier Hollow seeks to make amends for her luckless effort in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last month, where she was denied a clear run but still managed to snatch fourth, finishing just a length behind winner Elmalka.

Jamie Spencer was on board for her first run in Group 1 company but Oisin Murphy takes over the ride on the 11-4 favourite, making his second appearance in the French Oaks after finishing last on Running Lion 12 months ago.

Tamfana will step up to an extended mile and two furlongs for the first time, and while the trip is unknown the course is not, with the filly having already won at Chantilly in the Group 3 Prix Miesque as a juvenile.

Her chief rival is another British-trained runner in the Charlie Appleby-trained Dance Sequence , who was well behind Tamfana in the 1,000 Guineas but was an admirable second in the Oaks at Epsom at the end of May.

Dance Sequence is also bidding to deliver a first Prix de Diane win for her connections, with Godolphin finishing runner-up with their last runner in 2021 with the Andre Fabre-trained Philomene.

Candala heads the charge for the home team and is one of two runners in the race for Francis Graffard, who won the Prix de Diane with Channel in 2019.

The trainer has employed the services of Oaks-winning jockey Chris Hayes for the ride as they seek to extend the Aga Khan's winning record in the race to eight, while Tom Marquand has been booked on Paraiba .

Hollie Doyle will also be in action at Chantilly on L'Equilibriste , who was trained by Peter Chapple-Hyam as a juvenile and now runs for Tim Donworth.

The French fillies will be joined by Prix Saint-Alary scorer Birthe , Group 3 winner Aventure and Gala Real , who takes on Group 1 company for the first time after two Listed successes this season.

Prix de Diane runners and riders

Candala Chris Hayes

Paraiba Tom Marquand

Survie Stephane Pasquier

Sparkling Plenty Tony Piccone

Dance Sequence William Buick

Rock'N Swing Mickael Barzalona

L'Equilibriste Hollie Doyle

Birthe Aurelien Lemaitre

Dare To Dream Alexis Pouchin

Tamfana Oisin Murphy

Gala Real Christophe Soumillon

Bubble Gum Gerald Mosse

Aventure Maxime Guyon

Halfday Augustin Madamet

Prix de Diane (Chantilly, Sunday)

Sky Bet: 11-4 Tamfana, 4 Dance Sequence, 5 Candala, 13-2 Aventure, 7 Gala Real, 10 Birthe, 11 Halfday, Sparkling Plenty, 20 bar

