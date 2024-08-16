Confirmed runners and riders as Shareholder and Whistlejacket renew rivalry in the Prix Morny at Deauville

Shareholder and Whistlejacket are set to clash again after both featured among a top-class field of nine for Sunday's Sumbe Prix Morny (2.50 ) at Deauville.

The duo faced off for the first time at Royal Ascot, where the Karl Burke-trained Shareholder prevailed in the Norfolk Stakes with Whistlejacket back in fourth.

Whistlejacket has since won the July Stakes, but bids to quickly bounce back from his Phoenix Stakes defeat last weekend for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien.

Burke will be double-handed in the 6f Group 1 as he also saddles Arabie . The son of Dandy Man has won three of his four starts this year, including twice in Group company in France, and bids to provide Burke with his second win in the Morny.

Britain and Ireland's strong team also includes shock Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar , who has his first run since that Royal Ascot victory, while Duchess of Cambridge Stakes heroine Arabian Dusk also takes her chance.

The home team is headed by Daylight , who stormed to success in the Group 3 Prix de Cabourg over the course and distance last time. Estepona , Polyvega and Epson Blue Cen complete the line-up.

A field of five will take part in the card's other Group 1, the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet (1.33 ), as Mqse De Sevigne bids to win the race for the second year in a row.

The Andre Fabre-trained star landed her second Prix Rothschild success in a row on her last start and faces a two-strong attack from Joseph O'Brien, who saddles American Sonja and Maxux .

Blue Rose Cen will bid to try and find her sparkle again, while Left Sea completes the field and will be ridden by Ryan Moore.

Prix Morny runners and riders

Arabie Jim Crowley

Whistlejacket Ryan Moore

Estepona Clement Lecoevre

Rashabar Sean Levey

Shareholder James Doyle

Arabian Dusk William Buick

Daylight Mickael Barzalona

Polyvega Alexis Pouchin

Epson Blue Cen Cristian Demuro

Prix Jean Romanet runners and riders

American Sonja Dylan Browne McMonagle

Maxux Mickael Barzalona

Mqse De Sevigne Alexis Pouchin

Left Sea Ryan Moore

Blue Rose Cen Cristian Demuro

