As the King George approaches the question needs to be asked - where have all the middle-distance horses gone?

There isn't a sporting event on the planet that I enjoy more than the Olympics, although I have to admit that some of the new-fangled events like BMX freestyle and breakdancing aren't really my thing.

However, I get that these new sports appeal to a younger audience, so while I won't be watching them I have no problem with their inclusion.

Similarly in horseracing I get that the world has got smaller and that going to America, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia is the norm now.