A glorious King George: assessing the key contenders for Saturday's mouthwatering Ascot Group 1

The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 ) is this weekend's big race, and what a race we have in store. Here, we assess the main players in Saturday's big Group 1 . . .

Form: 11-021

Strengths: A Group 1-winning machine, Auguste Rodin has six top-level victories to his name, the most recent coming in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot. A couple of high-profile disappointments – including in this race last year – perhaps mean he doesn't quite get the credit his glittering CV deserves, however his credentials for Saturday's King George look rock-solid. The 2023 Derby winner posted a career-best Racing Post Rating of 126 when winning at the royal meeting, looking back to his best under Ryan Moore as he bravely held off fast-finishing French raiders Zarakem and Horizon Dore. A potential tilt at the Japan Cup could be on the cards later in the season and there's every reason to believe he can add another Group 1 gong to his trophy cabinet this weekend.

Weaknesses: Auguste Rodin finished tenth of ten runners in last year's King George, won by Hukum, and does have the propensity to throw in a stinker – the 2,000 Guineas in 2023 also springs to mind. He does, however, seem to quickly bounce back from these disappointments. As Chris Cook alluded to in Monday's Front-Runner , Aidan O'Brien's record in the King George isn't as strong as in other middle-distance races. That said, Auguste Rodin's trainer has still won four of them.

Odds: 5-4

Auguste Rodin 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Form: 41-111

Strengths: A globetrotting superstar, Rebel's Romance has won five Group and Grade 1 races around the world – although he is yet to take his chance at the top level on home soil. 2024 has seen him collect a hat-trick of victories at Doha, Meydan and Sha Tin – enough to convince trainer Charlie Appleby to aim him at Ascot following a frustrating 2023 campaign in which the Godolphin jet-setter managed just one win on the all-weather at Kempton. Appleby said Rebel's Romance had "never been better" on his return from Hong Kong, and he is set to be reunited with regular rider William Buick as he bids to make his British Group 1 breakthrough.

Rebel's Romance: globetrotting superstar Credit: Neville Hopwood (Getty Images)

Weaknesses: Despite being a six-year-old, Rebel's Romance has only run on turf in Britain twice in his career, most recently at Goodwood nearly two years ago. He was sent off the even-money favourite for his most recent win at Sha Tin in May, meaning some of his King George rivals perhaps bring stronger and more relevant form to the table.

Odds: 4-1

Rebel's Romance 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Form: 422-11

Strengths: This is proving to be a coming of age season for the Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking, who was winless in 2023 but has enjoyed back-to-back Group wins this campaign – most recently making her Group 1 breakthrough in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh where she beat Emily Upjohn by four lengths. The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe October 6 is her long-term target, with connections identifying the King George and Nassau Stakes as potential stepping stones en route to Longchamp. The fact they have opted for Ascot rather than Goodwood – where she would have been running against her own sex – is telling, and suggests Beckett and owners Juddmonte believe she will be competitive.

Weaknesses: Bluestocking is clearly progressive, with Beckett recently saying she is "at the height of her game". This, however, is by far the stiffest assignment of her career to date, as she takes on the boys at the top level for the first time. Out of her nine career runs, all have been against her own sex bar a debut novice event at Salisbury and a Listed race at Chester last September. This King George, lining up against elite Group 1 performers like Auguste Rodin, is clearly a different kettle of fish.

Odds: 5-1

Bluestocking 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Form: 22-401

Strengths: Another hardened Group 1 performer, Luxembourg made a stunning return to the winner's enclosure in May's Coronation Cup, catching them cold from the front under a typically enterprising Ryan Moore ride and having the guts and class to stay on for an impressive victory. He recorded his joint-highest RPR of 124 at Epsom showing he retains all of the ability of old, with that victory following an unsuccessful spell on the road as he went winless in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Dubai during the winter. Those races were run over shorter-than-ideal distances, whereas Saturday's King George trip should suit him down to the ground.

Luxembourg (blue) beats Hamish (black cap) in the Coronation Cup at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker (racinpost.com/photos)

Weaknesses: After Luxembourg's Coronation Cup success his old mate Ryan Moore described him as "consistent", and "straightforward and honest", but it might take more than that to win the King George. Despite seeming as though he has been around forever, he is still only five years old – yet you wonder if he will be able to live with his younger stablemate and Ballydoyle first-string Auguste Rodin. With Moore likely to partner the market leader, Luxembourg will be without his usual rider's race-winning edge.

Odds: 10-1

Luxembourg 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Form: 1-5272

Strengths: Sunway was a surprise package in the Irish Derby, finishing like a train as he narrowly failed to reel in Los Angeles. That effort saw him finish ahead of Epsom Derby second Ambiente Friendly and came despite not having the clearest of runs and only starting to roll late on. Sunway has a Group 1 win to his name but also retains an element of the unknown compared to his more high-profile rivals. That top-level win came on very soft ground in last year's Criterium International at Saint-Cloud, so the rain forecast at Ascot later in the week could play to his strengths.

Weaknesses: Sunway is coming up against some hardened, experienced rivals here while his own CV is fairly light with two victories from eight starts, having drawn a blank in four appearances this season. He could retain plenty of untapped potential but that will be needed as he lines up in arguably the deepest and strongest field he has faced.

Odds: 10-1

Sunway 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: David Menuisier

How about the rest?

Aidan O'Brien could saddle as many as five runners, with Continuous the next best Ballydoyle contender after Auguste Rodin and Luxembourg. Continuous won last year's St Leger and should have come on from his reappearance in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Point Lonsdale and Hans Andersen could also represent O'Brien. Dubai Honour is another globetrotting star bidding for his British top-level breakthrough after Group 1 wins in Australia and France, his most recent coming in last month's Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. The John and Thady Gosden-trained Middle Earth and French raider Goliath will need more to land this if lining up.

Continuous: part of a strong Ballydoyle challenge Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Verdict

Auguste Rodin's Royal Ascot win showed him at his best and despite being a prohibitively short price in a competitive race he can string together back-to-back Group 1 victories. The progressive Bluestocking is an intriguing King George contender, and she could prove to be the biggest threat to the market leader as she bids to prove her Arc credentials.

Auguste Rodin 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Betfair are offering new customers £50 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on the big races this weekend. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) Get £50 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read these next:

Emily Upjohn to miss the King George as 11 remain in contention for Saturday's midsummer showpiece at Ascot

The curious case of the King George - what's behind Aidan O'Brien's surprisingly low-key record in the Ascot showpiece?

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.