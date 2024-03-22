Former racehorse owner Markus Jooste found dead with gunshot wounds

Markus Jooste, the former leading owner forced out of racing after being at the centre of South Africa's largest corporate fraud in history, has died at the age of 63 in South Africa after sustaining a gunshot wound. Local media reports say it was self-inflicted.

Jooste owned horses with Aidan O'Brien, as well as in France and Germany, and at one time had between 150 and 250 horses in training in South Africa, including some in partnerships. He was the country’s leading owner for ten seasons until financial irregularities revolving around Steinhoff International came to light in 2017.

The former Steinhoff chief executive was reportedly facing arrest a day after the country's largest-ever fine was issued by the financial regulator. Jooste was fined R475 million (£19.9m/€23.1m) on Wednesday for publishing false financial statements between 2014 and 2017.

In a statement, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: "It is alleged that the victim sustained a gunshot wound at around 15.20 at Kwaaiwater [a coastal town 120km south of Cape Town] and succumbed to death on his way to hospital."

Traut added police were investigating the circumstances, but "no foul play is suspected".

Jooste enjoyed success with the O'Brien-trained Douglas Macarthur, who won the 2017 Derrinstown Derby Trial, and Rostropovich, winner of the 2017 Irish Futurity. In Britain, he co-owned Breedsbreeze, winner of the 2008 Feltham Novices' Chase for Paul Nicholls, and the William Haggas-trained South Easter, who won the 2009 Dee Stakes.

In 2018, three fillies trained by O'Brien and owned in part by Jooste went under the hammer at the Tattersalls February Sale and sold for a combined 1,550,000gns. They were Key To My Heart, a Listed winning daughter of Galileo, Pocketfullofdreams, a half-sister to Invincible Spirit, and Smoulder, a close relative of 1,000 Guineas winner Legatissimo.