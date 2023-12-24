Do Deuce scores in Arima Kinen as £302 million traded on world's biggest betting race

Do Deuce triumphed under legendary 54-year-old rider Yutake Take in the world's biggest betting race, the Arima Kinen, which produced a whopping turnover of ¥55 billion (around £302m).

Do Deuce, one of the two horses to lower the colours of the great Equinox, surged late at Nakayama to pip Stars On Earth to the ¥500 million (£3.17m) first prize, with Titleholder third. The four-year-old raced in midfield and only managed to get in front approaching the line.

The Heart's Cry colt – who won at odds of 5.2 –beat the now-retired Japanese champion in the Tokyo Yushun, the country's equivalent to the Derby, in 2022 while he also travelled to Europe for the Arc that season but disappointed when behind Alpinista. This was his sixth victory from 12 starts, taking his career earnings over the ¥1 billion mark.

Victory is a record-equalling fourth in the race for Take, who memorably guided Deep Impact to Nakayama glory in 2006. This was a 81st top-level winner for the rider who is in his 36th season.

He said: “It’s great to comeback with Do Deuce to win this race against some really strong opponents. He was in good shape coming into this race and although the colt was a bit keen and I had to keep him in hand and maintain a good rhythm and not let him rush and gave him the go from about 700 meters out.

"His response was very good rounding the last corner and gave a terrific late charge to the wire. We did have our struggles after winning the Kyoto Kinen early this year but I was determined to show his true strength and prove what he was really made of in this big race."

Trainer Yasuo Tomomichi was enjoying a 21st success at the top-level and first of the season.

The Christmas Eve highlight drove betting turnover of ¥70 billion (around £388m) across all races on the card and was watched by 53,000 spectators.

