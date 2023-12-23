Confirmed runners and riders for the King George VI Chase at Kempton - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Two-time Ryanair winner Allaho will aim to take Bravemansgame's Kempton crown after a final field of six was declared for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30 ) on December 26.

Allaho, a four-time Grade 1 winner, is set to make his first British start away from Cheltenham in the Christmas highlight at the Surrey track, where he will face last year's winner Bravemansgame .

The Willie Mullins-trained favourite returned from a long absence to win last month's Clonmel Oil Chase, gaining his fifth straight victory, and will be ridden by Paul Townend, who has his first ride at Kempton.

Bravemansgame was a stylish 14-length winner of last year's King George, but has not won in four subsequent starts.

He ran a huge race to finish runner-up to Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March but has been a beaten favourite on his two runs this campaign, finishing second in the Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase.

Harry Cobden missed the ride last time at Haydock but is back on board Bravemansgame, who will look to hand trainer Paul Nicholls a record-extending 14th King George success.

While Bravemansgame has had two runs this season, Shishkin goes into the race without a prep run having refused to race at Ascot last month.

Nicky Henderson had planned to run Shishkin in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle but that meeting was called off and then a last resort outing over hurdles in the Fighting Fifth was scrapped due to the ground.

The six-time Grade 1 winner has done most of his winning at two miles but was successfully stepped up in trip last season to land the Ascot Chase and Aintree Bowl.

With Gerri Colombe staying at home to run in the Savills Chase and Royale Pagaille ruled out due to a sore foot, the six-runner King George field is completed by last season's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner The Real Whacker , Irish raider Hewick and 2020 King George hero Frodon .

Five to take on Constitution Hill

The wait is almost over to see Constitution Hill back in action this season with jump racing's biggest draw set to take on five rivals in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (1.55 ).

A perfect seven from seven under rules, including when winning last year's Christmas Hurdle by 17 lengths, Constitution Hill had twice been set to return in the Fighting Fifth, only to miss out due to the cancellation at Newcastle and the ground at Sandown for the rescheduled contest.

Last season's Champion Hurdle winner has at least 26lb in hand on official ratings over the opposition in the Christmas Hurdle.

Rubaud is the next best on figures and has also made winning a habit having won his last four races, most recently the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton last month.

The admirably versatile 11-year-old Sceau Royal has another crack at the Christmas Hurdle after finishing fourth of five last year, while First Street reverts to hurdles to take on stablemate Constitution Hill.

Kerry Lee has declared Nemean Lion , who is declared to run at Ascot on Saturday, alongside Black Poppy .

No Irish contenders in Kauto Star

French challenger Il Est Francais adds an international flavour to the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase (1.20 ).

Trained in Chantilly by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, the Grade 1-winning hurdler has won his first two starts over fences and steps up in class to take on five rivals, headed by Hermes Allen .

Neither of the Willie Mullins-trained entries, Klassical Dream or Grangeclare West, were declared for the Kauto Star and Gordon Elliott also keeps Imagine at home in Ireland.

Hermes Allen, who won last season's Challow Hurdle, made an impressive start over fences when winning the Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury this month.

The six-year-old has been switched to this race by Paul Nicholls following a setback to Knappers Hill.

Giovinco , second to the Nicholls-trained Stay Away Fay at Sandown last time, represents trainer Lucinda Russell, with Marble Sands , Tightenourbelts and Kilbeg King completing the field.

International affair in new Formby

The Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle (1.05), the feature race of the new Boxing Day fixture at Aintree, has attracted a fiercely competitive field of ten runners from three countries.

Irish trainer Gordon Elliott will send over Royal Bond Novice Hurdle winner Farren Glory , who will be ridden by runaway jockeys' title leader Sean Bowen.

French filly July Flower also travels over for a race formerly run as the Tolworth at Sandown and a strong British contingent, featuring Jango Baie , Kamsinas and Tellherthename , will be looking to keep the race at home.

Florida Dreams , winner of a Grade 2 bumper at the Grand National meeting in April, is another interesting contender for trainer Nicky Richards.

Small field for Wetherby feature

A field of six will contest the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby (1.35), with progressive chaser Into Overdrive making his first start since March.

The opposition is made up of Does He Know, Empire Steel, Karl Philippe, Fontaine Collonges and Houston Texas.



King George VI Chase confirmed runners and riders

Allaho Paul Townend

Bravemansgame Harry Cobden

Frodon Bryony Frost

Hewick Gavin Sheehan

Shishkin Nico de Boinville

The Real Whacker Sam Twiston-Davies

Christmas Hurdle confirmed runners and riders

Black Poppy Brendan Powell

Constitution Hill Nico de Boinville

First Street Sam Twiston-Davies

Nemean Lion tbc

Rubaud Harry Cobden

Sceau Royal Tom Bellamy

Kauto Star Novices' Chase confirmed runners and riders

Giovinco Stephen Mulqueen

Hermes Allen Harry Cobden

Il Est Francais James Reveley

Kilbeg King Sam Twiston-Davies

Marble Sands Brendan Powell

Tightenourbelts Tom Bellamy

King George VI Chase betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Hewick

2 Allaho

3 The Real Whacker

Allaho has rock-solid claims but the bookies aren't giving anything away so I'm more interested in Hewick at what looks a huge price. He ran a great race in the Gold Cup when conditions weren't ideal and a Sandown win six weeks later isn't that far off the standard required to win this. The Real Whacker is another who perhaps isn't getting the respect he deserves and he is an interesting each-way option.

Hewick 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: John Joseph Hanlon

