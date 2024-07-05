Disgraced Australian trainer Darren Weir banned for two more years over use of electrical device on horses

Disgraced former trainer Darren Weir has been handed an additional two-year ban for animal cruelty relating to the use of an electrical device, known as a jigger, on three of his horses.

Weir, who once oversaw the largest stable in Australia and saddled Prince Of Penzance to win the 2015 Melbourne Cup at 100-1, was originally banned for four years after a CCTV video captured him using a jigger at his Warrnambool yard in October 2019.

The video reportedly shows horses on a treadmill wearing blinkers. The horses – Tosen Basil, Red Cardinal and Yogi – are successively seen being hit with a plastic tube before they are then shocked with the electrical device by Weir.

The ex-trainer’s initial ban ended in February last year, but stewards for Racing Victoria had last month pushed for a ten-year disqualification to be imposed at a Victoria Racing Tribunal. Weir’s legal team argued no further punishment was needed as he had not trained since his ban ended.

As well as Weir receiving a two-year ban, his former assistant Jarrod McLean and Tyson Kermond, a member of stable staff, were banned for 18 months and six months respectively for their roles in assisting Weir.

Tim Eddy, Racing Victoria chair, said: “Darren Weir, Jarrod McLean and Tyson Kermond’s conduct struck at the heart of the two pillars upon which the horse racing industry stands – animal welfare and integrity.

“The industry’s social licence depends upon the reality and the perception that racehorses are not mistreated, and that races are conducted on an even playing field without contraventions of the rules of racing.

“Acts of cruelty on horses deserve widespread condemnation and perpetrators to be penalised. The community expects no less of racing. Yogi, Tosen Basil and Red Cardinal deserved no less.”

Weir owns and operates a successful pre-training business but the tribunal judge said it could not continue under the disqualification in which he cannot have anything to do with horses. Weir’s legal team have sought a stay in that aspect.

