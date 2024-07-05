What happened in the key seats for horseracing in the general election?

David Carr looks at the winners and losers in key seats for racing on general election night . . .

Stephanie Peacock (Labour) — Barnsley South

The shadow sports minister, who is thought likely to take that position in the Labour cabinet, was forecast to lose her seat in the aftermath of the exit poll but held off Reform by 4,748 votes. She said during a debate in October that "the future of racing must be protected for generations to come". More recently she spoke at the Betting and Gaming Council annual meeting in February and supported the BGC's Grand National charity bet campaign.

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour) — Bristol Central

The former shadow culture secretary was beaten by the Greens, losing her seat by 10,407 votes. If elected, she might have had ultimate oversight over gambling and sport policy. Her public comments on gambling have included supporting stake restrictions on fixed odds betting terminals and online slots and in 2015 she signed an early day motion calling on the whip to be banned for encouragement in racing.

George Freeman (Conservative) — Mid Norfolk

Freeman resisted the Labour landslide and kept the seat he has held since 2010 by 3,054 votes. He was one of a number of Conservative MPs to speak at February's Westminster Hall debate on affordability checks. His brother Edward trains in California and he is the son of former jockey Arthur Freeman, who won the Grand National on Mr What.

Nick Timothy (Conservative) — West Suffolk

Matt Hancock, who often spoke up for racing, stood down as MP for the constituency which includes Newmarket. Labour had been favourites to take the seat but Nick Timothy held it for the Conservatives by 3,247 votes.

Lucy Frazer (Conservative) — Ely and East Cambridgeshire

The culture secretary, who oversaw key areas such as gambling and levy reform, lost her seat to the Liberal Democrats by 495 votes. The constituency includes the National Stud, as well as the July course and several training yards.

Laura Farris (Conservative) — Newbury

Farris lost the seat, which includes Newbury racecourse and Lambourn, to the Liberal Democrats by 2,377 votes. She described herself as a "staunch supporter" of British racing on the campaign trail and had previously called for racing to have "special arrangements" in the government's plans for gambling reform. In March she met gambling minister Stuart Andrew to discuss concerns around the financial impact of affordability checks.

Philip Davies (Conservative) — Shipley

Davies, who is on the board of the Racehorse Owners Association and was part of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Racing and Bloodstock, lost the seat he had held since 2015 by 8,603 votes to Labour. Defeat will not have come as a surprise to Davies, who is reported to have placed an £8,000 bet on himself to lose.

Laurence Robertson (Conservative) — Tewkesbury

Robertson lost the seat that includes Cheltenham racecourse to the Liberal Democrats by 6,262 votes. He has been an ardent supporter of racing, often representing its case in parliament. In April he met Rishi Sunak to discuss the potential impact of affordability checks. He was an adviser to the BGC on sport and safer gambling.

Now read these...

Landslide victory for Labour with Sir Keir Starmer to be new prime minister

Labour leader Keir Starmer: British racing 'makes a significant contribution to our economy'

It's looking like a landslide - but just what would a Labour government mean for racing?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.