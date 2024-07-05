Landslide victory for Labour with Sir Keir Starmer to be new prime minister

The United Kingdom has a change in government for the first time in 14 years after the Labour Party's landslide victory in Thursday's general election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be the next prime minister with the magic number of 326 seats reached to bring the party over the necessary threshold to officially form a government.

"Change begins now," Starmer said in his first speech after the result was officially announced.

The Conservatives dropped a large number of seats throughout the night, with outgoing prime minister Rishi Sunak conceding defeat, congratulating Starmer and saying British people had delivered a "sobering verdict" on his party.

The best price for a Labour victory had been 1-100 and there was no massive shock in what proved to be a one-horse race.

For years racing has dealt with a Conservative government, but it will now have to forge ties with a Labour Party led by Starmer.

Last week, Starmer responded to a question about the political betting scandal surrounding Conservative candidates and officials by declaring he "only bet on the horses".

His wife Victoria is a fan of horseracing and he has attended fixtures as a racegoer, including for the Derby at Epsom last year and previously the St Leger at Doncaster.

Speaking to the Racing Post before the general election, Starmer said: "My wife Vic has horseracing in her blood. Her mum was born and brought up in Doncaster, and her nan lived on the edge of the racecourse. She used to go all the time as a child. So it’s no surprise that the largest photograph in our kitchen at home is of a close finish at the Doncaster races.

"Racing has long been a part of British life. Iconic events like Royal Ascot and the Grand National are watched by millions each year, at home and abroad. It supports thousands of jobs and makes a significant contribution to our economy."

The long-term health of the sport is significantly impacted by events in parliament and new hands will steer the direction of travel in key areas such as levy and gambling reform and equine welfare.

Although racing does not feature in Labour's election manifesto, the issue of gambling does and it remains to be seen how Labour will approach measures contained in the last Conservative government's gambling white paper, especially around affordability checks and advertising.

In the manifesto, Labour said it is "committed to reducing gambling-related harm", adding: "Recognising the evolution of the gambling landscape since 2005, Labour will reform gambling regulation, strengthening protections. We will continue to work with the industry on how to ensure responsible gambling."

Earlier this year, racing was accused of failing to establish ties with a possible incoming Labour government, but the BHA responded by saying it has "engaged extensively" with the party.

