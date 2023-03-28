Racing Post logo
Bauyrzhan Murzabayev: the 'world-class' Kazakh jockey recruited by Andre Fabre

Bauyrzhan Murzabayev had a huge following amnong punters in Germany
Bauyrzhan Murzabayev: had a huge following among punters in GermanyCredit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Andre Fabre says he has recruited a "world-class" talent in 30-year-old Bauyrzhan Murzabayev, a four-time champion jockey in Germany who he hopes will be a readymade replacement for Pierre-Charles Boudot.

Murzabayev announced to the German racing press earlier this month that he would be leaving his role with Peter Schiergen to join Fabre, an opportunity he described as "enormous".

And while the man from Almaty in Kazakhstan may not have a particularly high profile in France, let alone Britain and Ireland, his international star rose substantially during a successful stint in Japan over the winter.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 28 March 2023Last updated 20:00, 28 March 2023
