What they say: 'We will continue to make our case that sweeping blanket checks on affordability are not appropriate'

David Brohan, Goodbody analysts

The publication of the white paper should provide a greater degree of regulatory certainty for both operators and investors going forward, albeit there are a number of consultation processes that will now need to happen. Given there had been fears initially that the white paper could contain severe measures particularly around affordability, today's outcome is largely a positive one for the sector. However, this is not surprising, with our view being that the outcome had been largely de-risked through a combination of pre-emptive measures, but also effective lobbying to ensure more draconian measures were avoided.

Michael Dugher, chief executive of the BGC

Our members generate £7.1 billion for the economy and raise £4.2 billion in tax every year, and the measures announced today should protect jobs and sustain that vital contribution, while also building on our own work to drive world-leading standards in safer gambling. This white paper is a once-in-a-generation moment for change and its publication must draw a line under the lengthy and often polarised debates on gambling. Betting and gaming is popular, contrary to misconceptions, the numbers of people betting are stable and not increasing, problem gambling rates are stable and low, and our members are a genuine British business success story, ploughing billions into the economy. The focus should now be on continuing to drive higher standards, while investing in jobs and businesses in the UK's world-leading regulated industry.

Joe Saumarez Smith, BHA chair

Throughout the last two years, we have spoken clearly and with one voice to the government about the importance of proportionate legislation, and the significant potential for unintended consequences. While there are a range of measures included within the white paper, there will be a series of further important consultation processes – including on the critical area of affordability checks – in the months ahead. In these, we will continue to make our case that sweeping blanket checks on affordability are not appropriate, with any measures needing to be proportionate and targeted at individuals and their specific circumstances.

Andrew Rhodes, Gambling Commission chief executive

The review is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver positive change for gambling in Britain and for all people impacted by it. Everyone at the Gambling Commission welcomes today's publication of the white paper and is determined to work with government and partners to make these changes a reality. Given the correct powers and resources, the Gambling Commission can continue to make gambling safer, fairer and crime-free. This white paper is a coherent package of proposals which we believe can significantly support and protect consumers, and improve overall standards in the industry. As the detailed implementation of the review now begins, we will also be reiterating to all operators that the Commission will strongly maintain its focus on consumer protection and compliance.

Nick Arron, lead partner in the betting and gaming team at Poppleston Allen (gambling law firm)

While many in the industry are concerned about the introduction of affordability checks, operators are already carrying out spending checks as part of their social responsibility efforts and mandatory enhanced checks will level the playing field and remove the competitive disadvantage for operators using them when they are not mandatory. However, there are risks to the industry. There is significant evidence that affordability checks deter some customers and it seems reasonable to conclude that some customers will migrate to the black market if they feel enhanced check assessments are overly intrusive. On the contrary, there is also evidence that customers are getting used to being asked for their personal documents, and are beginning to understand why operators are required to ask for these.

Paul Leyland, Regulus analysts

We do not believe that the second tier of affordability checks [proposed to be set at £1,000 net loss within 24 hours or £2,000 within 90 days] will be proportionate or effective; they will simply fuel multiple account use and black market activity. Getting this tier right remains the most fundamental and complex area of gambling reform; we do not believe that the proposed policy comes even close to achieving this, but it might suit a critical mass of stakeholders to pretend that it does.

