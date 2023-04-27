Government announces 'frictionless' financial risk checks in long-awaited white paper

Punters are to be subject to two forms of "frictionless" financial risk checks as the government released its on Thursday.

The proposals include what the government described as "background checks at moderate levels of spend" to look for issues such as County Court Judgements, set at a £125 net loss within a month or £500 within a year.

A second tier of checks which might indicate "harmful binge gambling or sustained unaffordable losses" would come in at proposed thresholds of a £1,000 net loss within 24 hours or £2,000 within 90 days. Triggers would be halved for those aged 18 to 24.

However, ministers added their intention was that the checks would be "frictionless" and conducted online by credit reference agencies or through other means such as open banking.

"Further information will only be requested from customers as a last resort where it is necessary to complete an assessment," the white paper added, "and the use of any data gathered through such checks will be restricted to assessing financial risk and indicators of financial distress".

The government claimed checks would happen "instantaneously", that around eight in ten players would not undergo the checks and that only around three per cent of the highest-spending accounts would have more detailed checks.

Gambling review white paper: the main proposals

Frictionless player protection checks starting with background checks at a £125 net loss within a month or £500 within a year

A review of the horserace betting levy

A statutory levy on gambling operators to pay for research, education and treatment of problem gambling

New stake limits for online slots games of between £2 and £15 per spin

Extra powers for the Gambling Commission to tackle the black market

Rules to prevent bonus offers such as free bets harming the vulnerable

Closing loopholes to make sure under-18s cannot gamble

A new industry ombudsman to deal with disputes and rule on redress

The subject of affordability checks has been one of the most controversial aspects of the government's gambling review, with campaigners having called for punters to have to prove they could afford gambling losses of as low as £100 a month.

British racing's leadership has warned that blanket affordability checks would be "highly damaging" to its finances, while Arena Racing Company last year estimated the sport was losing £40 million per annum from checks already put in place by bookmakers involving requests for personal financial information such as bank statements.

The government also revealed that a review of the levy, British racing's central funding system, had commenced. It had originally been set to happen by 2024.

The white paper said: "The government recognises the significant contribution that horseracing makes to British sporting culture and its particular importance to the British rural economy, and is keen to ensure that measures such as financial risk checks do not adversely affect the sector.

"We have therefore commenced the review of the horserace betting levy which we are required to undertake by 2024 and will take account of the changes set out in this document to ensure the levy delivers an appropriate level of funding for the sector."

Arena Racing Company last year estimated the sport was losing £40 million per annum from checks already put in place by bookmakers Credit: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)

Other proposals contained in the white paper include a statutory levy on gambling operators to help fund treatment services and research of problem gambling.

It will be collected by the Gambling Commission with spending approved by the government. The rate will be subject to further consultation.

New stake limits for online slots games of between £2 and £15 per spin will be brought in to mirror those found in bricks-and-mortar premises. The stakes had previously been unlimited.

The Gambling Commission will receive extra powers to tackle black market operators, the government said, through court orders and work with internet service providers to take down and block illegal gambling sites.

A new industry ombudsman will also be created to deal with disputes and rule on redress where a customer suffers losses due to an operator failing in their player protection duties.

The government launched its gambling review in December 2020 with a call for evidence, which resulted in 16,000 responses.

A white paper setting out the government's plans was expected to be published by Christmas 2021 but a succession of ministerial changes at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) resulted in publication being repeatedly postponed.

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer Credit: Anadolu Agency

Announcing the government's proposals, culture secretary Lucy Frazer said: "We live in an age where people have a virtual mobile casino in their pockets. It has made gambling easier, quicker and often more fun, but when things go wrong it can see people lose thousands of pounds in a few swipes of the screen.

"So we are stepping in to update the law for those most at risk of harm with a new levy on gambling operators to pay for treatment and education, player protection checks and new online slots stake limits.

"This will strengthen the safety net and help deliver our long-term plan to help build stronger communities while allowing millions of people to continue to play safely."

