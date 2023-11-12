'We must do our bit' - Fakenham's racecard message as it urges racegoers to sign petition to halt affordability checks

In a striking move that it's hoped will be echoed by other racecourses, Fakenham is urging racegoers to join the fight against potentially damaging gambling reforms with a plea to “Save Our Sport” in bold capitals on the front of its racecard on Monday.

The cover calls on government to “stop the implementation of betting affordability/financial risk checks” and includes a QR code linking directly to the petition which urges a halt to the introduction of intrusive checks.

The course has shown its determination to get people to sign up to the cause by naming its second race the Save Our Sport Sign The Petition Handicap Hurdle.

"We need to get the message through to everybody involved in racing, down to the most casual racegoer, how critical it is to get behind this petition,” said chief executive David Hunter.

"We are all very concerned at how the outrageous suggestions from the Gambling Commission are already having negative effects on racing and will have even more if they're allowed to go through in their current form.

"The whole industry must do what it can to protect those who get into vulnerable situations, but the draconian, invasive reaction that's on the cards at the moment is totally out of proportion. Nowhere else in life does the government decide what you can or can't spend your income on.”

David Hunter: "Nowhere else in life does the government decide what you can or can't spend your income on" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Industry estimates suggest racing could lose around £250 million over the next five years due to affordability checks, which have been met by significant and widespread opposition. And Hunter added: "This is the perfect opportunity to get our message across. We must do our bit by putting it bluntly on racecards and naming races.

“I’d have named every race after it if I could as our race titles go to all the national media, and I hope the national press will pick up on it."

The petition is registered in the name of Nevin Truesdale, the chief executive of the Jockey Club, who took to the microphone at Wincanton on Saturday to implore racegoers to sign it.

As elsewhere, there are fears thousands of livelihoods could be put at risk in Yorkshire, and Ben Warn, chairman of Go Racing In Yorkshire, has joined on those calling for people to sign the petition.

Affordability checks petition

To sign the petition against affordability checks launched by British racing, click on the image below and follow the instructions provided. The petition says affordability checks are "inappropriate and discriminatory", risk pushing bettors to the black market and will harm British racing's finances.

“This is a really important issue for anyone whose job relies upon horseracing, and in a county like Yorkshire, with major training establishments in Malton, Middleham and Sutton Bank, that’s a significant percentage of the community,” he said.

"Whether you’re a breeder, trainer, farrier, vet, jockey, or you work in a racing yard, at a racecourse or in one of the countless other roles which help this sport contribute £3.2 million to the Yorkshire economy each year, these government proposals have the potential to threaten your livelihood.

“Our industry plays a crucial role in the rural community and it is no exaggeration to draw the conclusion that any local business which is thriving as a result of Yorkshire being recognised as the ‘Home of the Thoroughbred’ will be put at significant risk. That’s why we’re encouraging as many people as possible to sign the petition.”

Leading trainers and owners have helped lead the way in signing the petition. Roger Varian, who saddled King Of Steel to win the Champion Stakes last month, said: "I've signed the petition as it's the right thing to do for our industry going forward. It was a no-brainer of a decision to do so."

On Sunday more than 81,000 had added their signature to the petition, which was launched at the start of November. Reaching 100,000 would mean the subject of affordability checks is considered for debate in parliament.

Now read these:

Everyone involved in racing at any level urged to sign petition against affordability checks

Five reasons you should sign the affordability checks petition

Affordability checks: sign the petition now

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.