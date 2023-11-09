Everyone involved in racing at any level urged to sign petition against affordability checks

The great and good of racing used Newbury's first jumps meeting of the season on Thursday to get on the front foot in urging those involved at any level of the sport to sign the petition against affordability checks.

Income to British racing has already been impacted by bookmakers taking measures in advance of the controversial checks being implemented, but it will be further damaged if proposals in the government's white paper into the matter come to fruition.

It is estimated the industry could lose up to £250 million in the next five years if the Gambling Commission has its way, but a UK parliamentary petition launched last week is already approaching 77,000 signatures.

Reaching 100,000 would mean that the subject of affordability checks – in which punters could be asked for sensitive financial information before they are allowed to bet – is considered for debate in parliament.

Eight-time champion jump jockey Peter Scudamore, who was at Newbury as his partner, the dual Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell was picking up an award, was among those encouraging people to sign the petition.

He said: "I find it very difficult because when you cross the road, there's a bit of a gamble, when you sit on a horse, there's a bit of a gamble. If I have a glass of red wine, I know the risks.

"At what stage do they stop treating me like a child and allow me to make my own decisions? Unless they allow me to make my own decisions, I will become childlike. For our human rights, people should sign the petition because they're restricting our freedoms."

Dominic Burke, Newbury's long-serving chairman who also breeds and owns horses, spoke in a similarly passionate tone.

"This petition is vital for all the stakeholders in the sport, whether you're an owner, trainer, racecourse operator, jockey, valet – the whole of the industry is funded through betting," he said.

Peter Scudamore: "People should sign the petition because they're restricting our freedoms" Credit: John Grossick

"That's the status quo and it's where we are. We work collaboratively with bookmakers through our betting rights, media income and the betting levy, and I'd urge everybody who has any interest in this sport to sign that petition. If we get over 100,000 it goes to parliament, but I'd like 200,000 people signed up because this sport matters. A huge number of people are employed by it, it's part of people's social world and enjoyment, and the government needs to pay attention to the funding of racing."

Burke, who was represented by runners on the eight-race card, added: "I think this petition can make a difference. I'm privileged to be a shareholder at Newbury and have been chairman for 13 years and I breed and own horses in partnership. We're invested at every level of the sport and we're a sponsor as well.

"I know racing has to survive and prosper at every level and, for that to happen, we need the government's attention to protect the funding of racing in the long term.

"Without question [Newbury has already seen a hit] because the streaming income is very soft and there's no doubt people aren't betting in the levels they did before. Attendances are holding up well so people still want to come racing, but it needs to be properly funded and the government has that responsibility, which goes back to when it allowed legislation for legal betting back in the 1960s – there was a fundamental promise made then."

Racing's prowess as a major employer was touched on by Nico de Boinville after he won Newbury's novice hurdle on the exciting Willmount.

Nico de Boinville after winning on Willmount Credit: Edward Whitaker

The top jockey said: "I've signed it and everyone else should. There are a lot of livelihoods in this sport, people from the owners to the staff and all the teams behind the scenes who keep the show on the road. We don't want to threaten their livelihoods so I implore everyone to sign the petition and show the government racing is a major force to be reckoned with."

Like De Boinville, Harry Derham also struck at the track with Brentford Hope and said: "People, much more well-informed than me, have spoken about the importance of this petition and I've signed it, and have asked everyone I know to sign it as well; it's hugely important that we do."

Oliver Sherwood, who won the Grand National with Many Clouds, now assists Derham and shared that sentiment.

"I've signed it and told everyone I can, sign it, sign it, sign it," he said. "If I can do it, anyone can do it – it's easy peasy, so do it."

Guy Henderson, who stepped down as Ascot's chief executive officer last year, is involved in the Derham-trained Young Butler, who won the Pertemps qualifier, and the matter did not escape his attention either.

He said: "Horseracing and betting and have had a business-critical and symbiotic relationship since the 17th century. Anyone who cares about civil liberties or horseracing should unhesitatingly sign this petition."

Racing might not be the bread and butter of decorated showjumper Nick Skelton, but his sons Dan and Harry have a vested interest as leading participants and he said: "I've signed and the more people who do, the better."

Punters and the racing industry are being called on to sign a petition calling on the government to stop the implementation of affordability checks. You can sign the petition here .

