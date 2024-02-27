'We have got to keep fighting' - MPs frustrated with minister's response to affordability checks debate

Philip Davies MP has said opponents of affordability checks must keep fighting after revealing there was frustration with gambling minister Stuart Andrew's response to the parliamentary debate on Monday evening.

The debate in a packed Westminster Hall was triggered by a petition calling for the government's proposals for controversial checks to be scrapped, which received more than 100,000 signatures.

A number of the MPs who spoke called for the government to think again, with Newmarket's MP Matt Hancock describing the plans as "a mistake", adding: "We must stop and we must start again."

Conor McGinn MP, whose St Helens North constituency includes Haydock Park, described the plan as "bad policy", "incoherent" and a "massive government overreach".

However, Andrew did not address many of the specific points made in the debate and told those present the Gambling Commission was "proceeding with the proposal for financial risk checks".

Davies, the Conservative MP for Shipley, said he regarded the attendance for the debate as a positive, and had taken encouragement from Andrew's comments about a willingness to examine ideas about the data being used in the checks and not wishing to push high net worth individuals away from racing.

However, he added: "What wasn't promising was that the minister basically made it clear they were going to crack on with affordability checks anyway, and pretty much at the levels that we're already envisaging. I think that was disappointing that in effect he didn't say, 'I hear the strength of feeling, I will go away and reflect on it'."

Nevertheless, Davies said that opponents of the checks needed to continue to pressure the government.

"If people give up the government and the Gambling Commission between them will just see that as a green light and press on at a hundred miles an hour," he added. "We have got to keep fighting if only it makes the final outcome the least worst option.

"Among those of us who were speaking against affordability checks there certainly is a sense of frustration and deflation that the government was not really prepared to think again about it."

Davies's parliamentary colleague Laurence Robertson also expressed regret about the minister's comments and that "we weren’t able to get any thoughts and reaction to what had happened in the room".

He added: "I’m concerned and everybody else who is worried about this policy was concerned by that response. The government really ought to take on board what was said and pause this. It’s a sledgehammer to crack a nut and I, like others, don’t think it addresses the actual problem."

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said she had been heartened by the high turnout for the debate and some of Andrew's comments.

She added: "We were encouraged by minister Andrew ruling out the use of job titles and postcodes in the implementation of enhanced spending checks and confirming these changes will at least be subject to a genuine pilot.

"We will continue to make the case into the heart of government that the impact of these checks both on our industry and racing bettors needs to be carefully considered and look forward to further discussions on this important issue for British racing with the Gambling Commission and DCMS."

At the close of his speech, Andrew mentioned the ongoing talks about levy reform being carried out between British racing and industry body the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC)

The minister said the BGC had had discussions on Monday "about an offer that is on the table for the levy".

A BGC spokesperson said: "Any outcome on the review of the levy must recognise that the levy has increased, prize-money has increased and the overall contribution from betting to racing has increased, yet betting turnover has declined."

They added: "As the minister acknowledged, the BGC has made an offer to the BHA which is comprehensive and seeks to grow the sport with significant investment benefiting all of racing. We are currently engaged in positive talks with the BHA and we hope racing will be prepared to compromise and negotiate in good faith on behalf of the sport."

