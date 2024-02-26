Affordability debate highlights support in parliament for racing's cause - now the government must finally start to listen

There was not a field size problem in the Grand Committee Room of Westminster Hall.

One MP after another referenced the unusually large number of honourable members who had given up their late afternoon and early evening to attend parliament’s debate on affordability checks. There was unanimous agreement that the bumper turnout highlighted the importance of the subject. Perhaps even more so than might have been expected, there was agreement that racing must not be damaged by the government’s plans for gambling reform – even by those on the other side of the debate.

There were those like Paul Blomfield who plainly failed to understand the matter at hand and naively complained that racing had been hijacked by bookmakers looking to protect their profits. Much of the criticism directed towards bookmakers during the marathon session was warranted, not least in relation to overzealous account restrictions, but the overwhelming consensus of opinion in the room was right. British racing has been, is being and will continue to be battered by affordability checks.

Affordability debate:

Racing’s most committed parliamentary friends said what the sport would have wanted them to say. Conservative Philip Davies was in sparkling form, describing his own government’s attack on personal freedoms as “completely outrageous”. Absolutely right. “Thankfully readers of the Racing Post and punters still believe in individual responsibility,” declared Davies, making an observation with which others readily agreed.

Conservative MP Philip Davies spoke passionately against affordability checks

Former health secretary Matt Hancock blasted the government’s proposals. “We are making a huge mistake and must stop,” he said, noting that Rishi Sunak’s administration and the Gambling Commission are creating a more dangerous environment for the very people with gambling problems its actions are intended to help.

“I’ve been contacted by two ministers who wanted to speak but can’t,” added Hancock, showcasing that even within the government itself there are those who can see that affordability checks are wrong in principle and practice.

Hancock and Davies spoke with sense and passion, as did Conor McGinn and Laurence Robertson, MPs whose constituencies incorporate Haydock and Cheltenham. What was particularly notable – and conceivably offers a chink of light – was the extent to which racing was backed by those who believe the government is doing the right thing.

Carolyn Harris has long been among the most vocal critics of bookmakers in parliament. The Labour backbencher spoke of enjoying not just a night at the bingo but a day at the races. She stressed she had consistently called for racecourses to be “treated separately”, yet in doing so displayed a worrying ignorance of how affordability checks are already impacting racecourses and racing. Harris hammered home her belief that the main danger zone for those with gambling harm is online but her analysis appeared to indicate a failure to realise that only a small percentage of racing bets are struck in racecourse rings.

Labour backbencher Carolyn Harris spoke at Monday's debate

When Hancock said the government must draw a line between games of chance and racing, Harris nodded with enthusiasm. As other speakers spoke lovingly about racing, Harris continued to nod. Nothing she did or said conveyed an impression that she believes racing deserves to be battered by affordability checks. Much that she and others said makes it clear they do not fully – or indeed adequately – comprehend racing’s relationship with betting.

Time is running out and hopes cannot be high, not least because McGinn was the only person in the room elected as a Labour MP who came here to oppose affordability checks. Even so, some valuable parliamentary momentum may have been created in Westminster Hall.

“It is not too late to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat,” said Davies.

It really isn’t. If victory is to be snatched, however, the government must finally start to listen.

