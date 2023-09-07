Punters' body calls for affordability checks to be rolled back following minister's frictionless pledge

The government should be true to its word on affordability checks being frictionless by insisting on a roll back of the intrusive measures already being taken by bookmakers, according to the body representing horseracing bettors.

The Horseracing Bettors Forum (HBF) will make that request in a follow-up letter to sports minister Stuart Andrew following a meeting on Wednesday when the fears and concerns of punters were conveyed during a 30-minute session.

Data compiled from a HBF survey conducted before the meeting showed 90 per cent of the 296 respondents would not, or were unsure whether they would, provide additional financial information to allow them to continue betting if asked by a bookmaker. In addition, 73 per cent of those surveyed said they would consider betting on the black market, or stop betting on horseracing entirely if this happened.

HBF chair Sean Trivass said Andrew had been “adamant” he wanted affordability checks to be frictionless, reiterating his position laid out during a Culture, Media and Sport select committee meeting on Tuesday. The HBF challenged the minister to back up his words by stepping in to help punters experiencing the intrusive checks already being implemented by bookmakers under pressure from the Gambling Commission.

Trivass said: “The minister was adamant he wants the checks on punters to be frictionless. However, this white paper is at least a year away from being implemented, we believe, and in the meantime people are being subjected to these checks and they are coming for many more.

“What we are concerned about, and are reiterating in our letter to the minister, is that something should be done between now and then to roll back what customers are having to deal with.

Bookmakers are under pressure from the Gambling Commission to implement checks

“At the moment, by the time this is done the people who might be experiencing these affordability checks have been lost and they are then gone from the sport. As an example, we know of one customer who was asked to give a valuation of their property to allow them to keep betting with one firm – how is that something a customer should be asked by a bookmaker to have a bet?”

Trivass, who made a presentation to Andrew as part of the meeting, said the minister “did not seem to be aware” that affordability checks were taking place on customers using betting shops as well as online customers.

Overall, the HBF said it was encouraged by Andrew’s desire to protect British racing from any significant fallout from potential legislative and regulatory changes to the Gambling Act.

“We felt it was a very positive meeting,” Trivass said. “We didn’t know what to expect but we found the minister to be friendly, amicable and he seemed to be well aware of British racing’s size and scale and was not wanting to damage it in any way.

“The HBF is very aware of the need to act to protect the small minority of punters who suffer harm through their betting, and is supportive of initiatives to improve their situation. But this must not come at a significant cost to the many who enjoy a bet responsibly and for whom tackling the puzzle of horseracing is a hobby and a passion.”

