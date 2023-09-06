Newbury MP Laura Farris to take racing's worries over affordability checks 'to the very top of government'

MP Laura Farris, whose constituency includes Newbury racecourse and the training hub of Lambourn, has called for racing to be afforded "special arrangements" in the government's plans for gambling reform.

The Newbury MP plans to meet culture secretary Lucy Frazer to voice the concerns of industry figures in her constituency over the proposals for affordability checks on punters as set out in the government's white paper, which are already doing major financial harm to the sport.

She said: "I'm working quite closely with trainers in my constituency on the issue and I'm hoping to have a meeting with Lucy Frazer soon because I think it is really important that the voices of the racing industry are heard at the very top of government.

"Although I think there are really significant issues around gambling in a wider sense, racing has a slightly different role in the pool. The way that people behave at the races is different to some other forms of gambling, which are perhaps more naturally addictive.

"I think it would be appropriate if there were to be some special arrangements around racing and that's the argument I'll make when I go and see the culture secretary this month."

Lucy Frazer: the minister will be asked to meet Newbury MP Laura Farris to hear concerns from racing figures Credit: Anadolu Agency

Farris was speaking at a parliamentary reception on Tuesday hosted on behalf of the BHA, after the culture, media and sport select committee meeting convened to question the Gambling Commission and sports minister Stuart Andrew over the progress of the gambling review.

The reception at Westminster was attended by members of parliament alongside leading racing industry figures to celebrate the start of National Racehorse Week on September 9.

"I represent not just Newbury racecourse but the village of Lambourn and as a result racing is the biggest employer in my constituency," Farris said. "It's also a huge part of the identity of the area, a lot of the community has grown up around the sport.

"Newbury has a really deep connection to racing and I've worked with the BHA through a number of issues, including the implications of Covid and Brexit. I've got to know them, the Jockey Club and the Lambourn trainers all really well, so it's quite natural for me to welcome the industry to parliament."

Andrew, who attended the reception, acknowledged concerns over proposals in the white paper around how previous winnings would be largely disregarded when calculating losses that could trigger financial risk checks.

The minister had earlier told the select committee that such checks would be introduced only when they were genuinely frictionless and suggested they could be piloted to make sure they worked.

He said: "I am alive to the needs of being proportionate. I realise that some concerns have been raised on details like regularity assessments and how to consider previous winnings, but this is precisely why the Gambling Commission are consulting on how best to introduce these measures.

"I can assure you that checks will only be introduced when there is confidence that they will indeed be frictionless for the vast majority of people."

Sports minister Stuart Andrew MP (centre) with Julie Harrington and Joe Saumarez Smith at the British Racing Parliamentary reception at Westminster Credit: Dan Abraham

Also present on the House of Commons terrace were former jockey Richard Johnson and trainers Harry Derham and Richard Phillips, who first came up with the concept of National Racehorse Week in 2019.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: "The whole event is about ensuring racing's profile remains high in Westminster. We want people to hear about the challenges and to come along and show support.

"Rather than expecting them to come to us all the time, we've come to them and brought leaders from across the sport to champion all that is good about British racing and tell the government how they can help us protect that.

"We're asking for their support and the more real-life stories they get about particular policy points, such as the finance risk checks, they more they'll see how those policies can impact those in the sport, so having everyone represented here is really important."

To complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

Read more:

Affordability checks won't happen unless frictionless, vows minister

You have told them to 'butt out' - now the government and Gambling Commission must respond

'It gives a whole new take on the postcode lottery' - key quotes from crucial select committee meeting

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.