'My affairs are for me, not anyone else' - leading owner-breeder Chris Wright hits out at 'ridiculous' affordability checks

Chris Wright has become the latest prominent figure to express his frustration with affordability checks saying it is “ridiculous” he is being asked for personal financial details to bet but can spend hundreds of thousands of pounds on coverings for his mares.

Wright, the co-founder of Chrysalis Records and the former majority owner of Queens Park Rangers and Wasps rugby club, said he had been hit with a demand for sensitive financial information by a bookmaker “out of the blue” at the weekend.

He said: “I don’t know what prompted it and I thought, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do?’ I don’t want to divulge any of the information they are asking for. My affairs are quite complicated and they are for me, not for anyone else. So if I have to stop betting then I’ll have to stop betting and that’ll be it.

“I’m not a massive punter by any means and sometimes I’ll bet more and sometimes I’ll bet less. I do it for fun and if I can’t bet then it’ll be less fun, but I won’t be stopping having horses or anything. I wouldn’t even know if I’m up or down after all the years I’ve been betting as, for me, it’s something fun to do.”

In an earlier tweet, Wright had highlighted the request from a bookmaker to present "all my personal financial details so I can continue to have a £50 each way bet" while being able to spend much more on horses.



Bookmakers have been imposing intrusive affordability checks on punters under pressure from the Gambling Commission, which is running a consultation on proposals for the government’s gambling review.

Wright drew the comparison between his spend on his horses and his betting and the levels of checks he had to face for each. He said: “Wonderful Tonight has a foal by Frankel and is in foal to Frankel, touch wood. We have another mare in foal to Lope De Vega and other valuable mares on the stud.

"I just think it’s ridiculous that I have to provide all this information to have a £50 each-way bet, but I can go to the sales and spend half a million on a mare, spend another £325,000 covering the mare and that’s fine.”

Barry Hearn: "The whole thing smacks of Big Brother" Credit: Gareth Copley

Wright’s concerns were echoed by Barry Hearn, an owner-breeder alongside his wife Sue of Gold Cup winner Subjectivist, who warned the over-zealous implementation of affordability checks would have a shattering impact on racing.

At the helm of Matchroom Sport, Hearn has led to a revolution in darts, boxing and snooker but he expressed concern for the future of Britain's third most-watched sport in 2022, racing, if the proposals, currently the focus of a Gambling Commission consultation which closes on October 18, come into force.

He said: “The impact on racing is going to be massive. The industry isn’t completely reliant on betting but it's a major part of the activities and finances. I don’t think there’s enough money going into racing from betting at the moment but this whole thing could be very damaging – if revenue is down it has a chain reaction and racing will be hit. The blanket ban simply doesn’t work, betting is there to be enjoyed and this will kill it.

“If I'm asked for a check I won’t be passing on my information. I'm simply not prepared to be questioned about my finances, it’s private and should stay private. The principal is directly against, I believe, the rule of law. My privacy is more important to me than the ability to gamble and I expect there are a lot of people out there who feel the same. The whole thing smacks of Big Brother.”

To complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

Read more:

'The elephant in the room' - are frictionless affordability checks a flight of fantasy?

'By the time our punters get to the third race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, we'll be asking them for their P60s'

Have your say on affordability checks: BHA teams up with racing media to launch major consultation survey

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content