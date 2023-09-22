Have your say on affordability checks: BHA teams up with racing media to launch major consultation survey

The BHA has joined forces with the sport's leading media outlets to launch an online survey to gather views of racing punters on affordability checks before the end of the Gambling Commission's consultation next month.

British racing's governing body, the Racing Post, At The Races and Racing TV have combined to create the survey, with a 26-question poll based on the Gambling Commission's proposals for affordability checks.

The commission's consultation on the future shape of affordability checks ends on October 18, with punters also able to share views via the Gambling Commission's website . However, the new survey will provide British racing with quantifiable evidence of racing punters' views to inform the sport's overall response to the consultation. The survey takes between five and ten minutes to complete and will close on Monday, October 9. Responses are anonymous.

The Racing Post has been inundated with emails and letters from readers regarding affordability checks and the new proposals for financial risk checks, which involve checking that gamblers who hit certain spend thresholds can afford their betting.

Bookmakers, acting under pressure from the Gambling Commission, already operate affordability checks, which has led to some punters being unable to bet, owners quitting or downsizing over frustrations of not being able to gamble and damage to the sport's funding.

The BHA said it was delighted to team up with the sport's main media outlets as it continues its efforts to persuade government and the commission not to impose blanket affordability checks.

Greg Swift, the BHA's director of communications and corporate affairs, said: "The BHA opposes blanket affordability checks, and we urge the government and the Gambling Commission to reconsider their proposals. We are also aware of the significant concern among racing fans about current and future affordability checks and are keen to provide them with a clear opportunity to have their views heard within the context of British racing's consultation response."

Racing Post editor Tom Kerr called on readers to participate in the questionnaire.

"We've had thousands of emails, letters and messages from readers expressing dismay and anger about the Gambling Commission's proposals for affordability checks and expressing huge concern over what they will mean for their pastime and for racing," he said. "It's vital that the voice of punters is heard in this consultation, and this survey is an important part of ensuring that happens."

Racecourse Media Group chief executive Martin Stevenson said: "It is vitally important we hear the attitudes of the consumers themselves in response to the affordability checks proposed by the Gambling Commission, and Racing TV is delighted to play its part in promoting such an important survey to our engaged audiences."

At The Races chief executive Matthew Imi said: "We understand the increasing anxiety around affordability checks and their potential effect on betting. By collaborating with the BHA, RMG and the Racing Post, we have created a survey that provides bettors with a platform to express their opinion on their right to bet. It is now more important than ever for the British racing industry to come together and speak with a unified voice."

You can complete the survey here .

Or to complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: what has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

