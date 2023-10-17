'It's incredibly worrying' - young trainers express fears for British racing due to affordability checks

Three of Newmarket's youngest trainers have joined a growing chorus of British racing's participants in speaking out about the potentially "destructive" long-term consequences of affordability checks.

Last week, leaders from across the sport warned the UK government that the checks will cost the industry £250 million over the next five years and called for their formal introduction to be paused.

The Gambling Commission consultation on proposals included in the gambling review white paper ends on Wednesday and among those being considered is the requirement for bookmakers to carry out checks on customers who lose as little as £125 in 30 days or £500 in a year, while a second tier of enhanced checks would take place for punters with net losses of £1,000 in 24 hours or £2,000 in 90 days.

Last chance to have your say

Trainer George Scott said the checks have the potential to be the "single most destructive act" against British racing, while George Boughey and James Ferguson have also warned of their impact.

"It's going to affect everyone from top to bottom," said Scott. "The industry is a massive employer and it's financially struggling as it is. Asking people for their bank details is incredibly intrusive and could drive a lot of people to bet with the black market or walk away from betting on racing altogether.

"I understand the need to combat problem gambling but surely we can invest more money into looking at patterns of problem gambling, rather than completely wiping out a large percentage of the industry's finances. It's incredibly worrying and has been disruptive already."

Bookmakers have already introduced their own affordability checks under pressure from the Gambling Commission and a number of owners have said they are considering their involvement in the sport after being asked for personal financial informational before placing a bet. Similarly, two senior figures in bloodstock warned of a downturn in ownership on Friday .

"It's pretty clear to see how this is going to affect our sport," said Boughey. "Is there any other walk of life where you are restricted from spending your own money? No one is stopped from going on holiday, buying clothes or any other luxuries. Thankfully I haven't lost any owners yet due to the affordability checks but I'm sure this isn't helping to encourage people into British racing, let alone to reinvest in it."

James Ferguson, who sent out his first runners in 2019, believes the burden is now on MPs whose constituencies have a racing connection to "see the bigger picture" of the likely damage to the sport.

"Obviously these checks are going to be detrimental to British racing but it's one thing for us trainers to say what we think," said Ferguson. "It's actually the role of the MPs who have racecourses or training centres in their constituencies to ensure common sense prevails. Unless they see the bigger picture then nothing is going to change."

The Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks closes on Wednesday. To complete the consultation, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

