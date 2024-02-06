Gambling minister Stuart Andrew: affordability debate at Westminster 'an important opportunity'

Gambling minister Stuart Andrew has said the parliamentary debate on affordability checks this month will provide "an important opportunity" for the government to listen to British racing's concerns about the proposals.

The debate in Westminster Hall on February 26 was triggered after a petition calling for affordability checks to be scrapped passed 100,000 signatures from the public in less than four weeks.

It has been estimated that the proposals for affordability checks made in the government's gambling white paper in April could cost the sport £50 million a year.

Andrew was speaking at a reception in parliament on Monday evening sponsored by his fellow Conservative MP Laurence Robertson, the joint-chair of the Racing and Bloodstock All-Party Parliamentary Group, and attended by MPs, peers and racing administrators and professionals including trainers Harry Eustace and Charlie Fellowes.

In his speech, Andrew said: "I do recognise that this is an important opportunity to listen to the concerns about those checks, to update colleagues on the progress that has been made and to ensure these checks can be implemented in a way that protects customers without damaging racing. I have made that pledge on a number of occasions and I mean it. That is why we have absolutely committed we will pilot anything before rolling out."

Andrew said the ad hoc system of checks implemented by operators in advance of the white paper had created a "confusing picture". He added: "That is why I was keen for the Gambling Commission and the industry to sit down together to see whether or not progress could be made in the interim period."

The government has committed to reviewing the levy system in recognition of the financial impact affordability checks would have, although talks are ongoing between racing and bookmakers to see if they can agree to reforms between them.

Andrew said: "We've had regular meetings on this. I know there is a lot of work to do but I do urge that those negotiations continue because it remains my intention to update parliament in April as planned on the outcome of our own review."

Julie Harrington: "vital we see positive levy reform" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington also gave a speech, and said British racing's work on equine welfare and integrity was reliant on the levy and that it was "vital that we see a positive reform".

Harrington also said the planned implementation of affordability checks made levy reform necessary.

She added: "While we continue to work closely with government, the betting industry and Gambling Commission on affordability checks, we remain concerned about their potential impact on the sport's finances."

Harrington told the audience the implications of a £50m reduction in British racing's annual finances would be "profound".

She added: "A reduction in betting will impact how much money racing receives through the levy and other betting-related revenue streams. Lower prize-money will accelerate the number of British horses moved by owners overseas and reduce overall owner numbers. Fewer owners will lead to fewer horses in training meaning less income for trainers and the consequent need to reduce staffing.

"A £50m annual hit to our finances will put jobs at risk in the 500 training yards, 660 stud farms and associated supply chains right across the country. The fact most of these jobs and supply chains are in rural areas is something politicians on all sides should consider.

"If not for British racing what are the career and economic prospects for these communities? With a Westminster Hall debate on affordability checks later this month I urge all MPs here this evening to attend and speak in support of British racing."

A Gambling Commission consultation on the proposals for affordability checks closed in October. The commission's chief executive Andrew Rhodes said in a speech at the Ice London gambling industry show on Tuesday it hoped to be publishing next steps on affordability checks "in the coming weeks".

Read these next:

'Please, please, carefully consider the damage you are going to do to the racing industry' - Middleham's plea to Rishi Sunak

'Gambling is the lifeblood of racing' - Newbury MP seeks to reassure Lambourn trainers on affordability

Windsor MP warns affordability checks would 'destroy' British racing and urges colleagues to speak out at crucial debate

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content