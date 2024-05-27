Review commissioned into how BHA spends levy board funding on integrity and regulatory functions

The BHA and Levy Board (HBLB) have commissioned a review of the governing body's regulatory funding and have issued an invitation to tender (ITT) for an outside body to carry out the project.

The Levy Board provides around £19 million annually to support the governing body's regulatory functions and the ITT said the review would involve an independent evaluation of the cost base "to provide assurance . . . as to whether the BHA conducts its operations in this area efficiently and effectively and provides value for money".

The review will also make recommendations on what the optimum funding model should be.

Issues set to be assessed include the need to protect the sport's social licence, especially equine welfare and people safeguarding, along with the level of integrity required for different types of fixtures and betting market risks such as the rise of illegal operators.

It will also consider the use of technology to enable further off-course regulatory activities "including stewarding and judging".

A BHA spokesperson said: "British racing’s integrity and regulatory functions, delivered by the BHA, are critical to making sure our sport remains safe, clean and fair, and that participants, investors and public continue to have confidence in our racing product.

"The review of the HBLB’s financial contribution to the sport’s integrity functions will look at the current funding model and how we can continue to develop, enhance and improve the regulation of our sport, so that we maintain the highest standards. This is central to protecting our industry against new and emerging integrity risks and ensuring our long-term sustainability.

"Given the scale and complexity of the work involved, we are seeking to appoint an external organisation to carry out the project. The review will be informed and shaped by the knowledge and expertise of those delivering the BHA’s integrity and regulatory functions, as well as colleagues from across the industry who contribute to this work on a daily basis.”

Levy Board chief executive Alan Delmonte said the £19m contribution it makes to racing's regulation and integrity costs made it the body's biggest funding commitment after prize-money.

He added: "The board's three-year business plan set out that a review of the current funding model would be undertaken in this area, reflecting that this significant amount of funding should be assessed periodically.

"Given the scale of the work involved, some additional expertise and resource is needed, hence the invitation to tender.

"BHA, racing's stakeholders and HBLB will jointly govern the project. The intention is to publish key findings once the final report has been considered, recognising the sensitivity and necessary confidentiality in operational areas."

The review is set to start next month and report in early October. Interested parties must submit bids by Wednesday.

