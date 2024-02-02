'Gambling is the lifeblood of racing' - Newbury MP seeks to reassure Lambourn trainers on affordability

A host of Lambourn trainers were on Friday reassured by their local MP that she would do everything in her power to limit the damage that affordability checks have on their businesses and the sport.

Laura Farris, whose constituency also includes Newbury racecourse, attended a meeting with trainers at the Jockey Club Estates base next to the gallops in Upper Lambourn.

Six-time champion jumps trainer Nicky Henderson was in attendance, along with William Muir, Jonathan Portman and Jamie Snowden, while George Noad represented the National Trainers Federation.

Tarnya Sherwood, whose husband Oliver saddled Many Clouds to Grand National glory, was also there, as was the Jockey Club's Will Riggall, Lambourn Trainers Association chairman Merrick Francis and Paul Hearn, who heads the West Berkshire Conservative Association.

Farris, who regularly visits Lambourn to meet with locals, welcomed feedback on planning permission, staffing issues and levy reform, but the topic of intrusive affordability checks was top of the agenda.

The matter will be debated in Westminster on February 26 after a petition to scrap the formal introduction of the checks passed 100,000 signatures in less than four weeks.

Should the checks be implemented, British racing will be left staring down a financial black hole as many punters are unwilling to provide the necessary information to bookmakers, which means income for the industry and prize-money will plummet.

Farris, the Conservative MP for Newbury, said: "I think we have to keep up the pressure on ministers and we've got the big debate happening in parliament on February 26. We've had some really positive engagement from secretary of state level down.

"I think we need to be able to reassure the racing industry they're not going to be clobbered by these affordability checks. I've made this point repeatedly, but when you look at problem gambling it's very much concentrated on online casino and slot-type games; it doesn't haven't the same resonance in the racing sector at all.

"Gambling is the lifeblood of racing. Everybody recognises that and it's absolutely vital the voices of the trainers are reflected and heard in whatever comes next."

Elaborating on what the sport means to the area, Farris added: "Racing is at the heart of west Berkshire – it's one of the things we're proudest of. We've got the racecourse, we've got Lambourn and we've got trainers dotted all along the Berkshire Downs. This is part of our history and our story and the implications of the checks are very serious. We can't underestimate that. They have the capacity to kill off racing altogether. I've been vocal about that and that isn't going to change."

Francis, whose father Dick was a champion jockey before becoming a successful author, said: "Laura is in our corner and she really does care about us being looked after. She goes to a lot of trouble on behalf of the racing community in Lambourn and I've absolutely got confidence she can help with these affordability checks.

"She's spoken before emphasising the importance of it, so I think she's got the government aware of it."

