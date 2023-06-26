Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'Paddington has been hugely impressive but so has our fella' - Queen Anne hero Triple Time given strong Sussex Stakes aim

It was the training performance of the week by Kevin Ryan to win the Queen Anne Stakes with Triple Time
Triple Time (right) edges out Inspiral in the Queen Anne StakesCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The Kevin Ryan team is confident Triple Time's shock Queen Anne success was no fluke as they set their sights on the £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Triple Time took the step up to Group 1 level in his stride on his belated seasonal debut to make a mockery of his 33-1 price on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

Ryan told jockey Neil Callan the four-year-old Frankel colt was the best horse he has trained before the race and he lived up to the billing with a neck defeat of Inspiral in the colours of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum. Connections are now considering a clash with impressive St James's Palace winner Paddington in the Sussex on August 2 as the next target.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 26 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 26 June 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain