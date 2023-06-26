'Paddington has been hugely impressive but so has our fella' - Queen Anne hero Triple Time given strong Sussex Stakes aim

The Kevin Ryan team is confident Triple Time's shock Queen Anne success was no fluke as they set their sights on the £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Triple Time took the step up to Group 1 level in his stride on his belated seasonal debut to make a mockery of his 33-1 price on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

Ryan told jockey Neil Callan the four-year-old Frankel colt was the best horse he has trained before the race and he lived up to the billing with a neck defeat of Inspiral in the colours of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum. Connections are now considering a clash with impressive St James's Palace winner Paddington in the Sussex on August 2 as the next target.