'They're two real good chances to go with' - Dan Skelton and Harry Fry take aim at Punchestown festival
The fifth and final day of next week's Punchestown festival looks like being the key one for British trainers looking to get one over on the home team, with a pair of Cheltenham Festival winners heading a select squad.
2022 Mares' Novices' Hurdle heroine Love Envoi will be Harry Fry's sole runner of the week, while Dan Skelton includes County Hurdle winner Faivoir in his two-pronged attack on some major handicap prizes.
This season Love Envoi came close to ripping up the script at Cheltenham when leading Honeysuckle over the final flight in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle and forced Ireland's departing darling to dig deep on the run-in.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in