'They're two real good chances to go with' - Dan Skelton and Harry Fry take aim at Punchestown festival

The fifth and final day of next week's Punchestown festival looks like being the key one for British trainers looking to get one over on the home team, with a pair of Cheltenham Festival winners heading a select squad.

2022 Mares' Novices' Hurdle heroine will be Harry Fry's sole runner of the week, while Dan Skelton includes County Hurdle winner Faivoir in his two-pronged attack on some major handicap prizes.

This season Love Envoi came close to ripping up the script at Cheltenham when leading Honeysuckle over the final flight in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle and forced Ireland's departing darling to dig deep on the run-in.