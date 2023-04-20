Racing Post logo
Punchestown festival
premium

'They're two real good chances to go with' - Dan Skelton and Harry Fry take aim at Punchestown festival

Love Envoi: won the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last year
Love Envoi: will bid for a first Grade 1 success at PunchestownCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The fifth and final day of next week's Punchestown festival looks like being the key one for British trainers looking to get one over on the home team, with a pair of Cheltenham Festival winners heading a select squad.

2022 Mares' Novices' Hurdle heroine Love Envoi will be Harry Fry's sole runner of the week, while Dan Skelton includes County Hurdle winner Faivoir in his two-pronged attack on some major handicap prizes.

This season Love Envoi came close to ripping up the script at Cheltenham when leading Honeysuckle over the final flight in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle and forced Ireland's departing darling to dig deep on the run-in. 

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 20 April 2023Last updated 17:00, 20 April 2023
icon
