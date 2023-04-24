Racing Post logo
'An absolute joke' - trainer Bradley Gibbs furious after Cheltenham winner barred from running at Punchestown

PREMIER MAGIC and Bradley Gibbs wins the ST. JAMES'S PLACE FESTIVAL CHALLENGE CUP OPEN HUNTERS' CHASE at CHELTENHAM 17/3/23 Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography 0771 046 1723
Bradley Gibbs: scored at the Cheltenham Festival with Premier MagicCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Bradley Gibbs has described the late decision to prevent him from entering Cheltenham Festival winner Premier Magic at Punchestown on Friday due to a licensing stipulation as an "absolute joke". 

The trainer, who was on board when the 66-1 shot landed the Hunters' Chase last month, sent the ten-year-old to Ireland last week in preparation for the the Irish Daily Star Champion Hunters Chase (6.35). 

Despite Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) informing him the horse would be eligible to run three weeks earlier, Gibbs was prevented from making an entry an hour before the deadline due to an issue with his licence.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 24 April 2023Last updated 17:30, 24 April 2023
