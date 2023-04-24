'An absolute joke' - trainer Bradley Gibbs furious after Cheltenham winner barred from running at Punchestown

Bradley Gibbs has described the late decision to prevent him from entering Cheltenham Festival winner Premier Magic at Punchestown on Friday due to a licensing stipulation as an "absolute joke".

The trainer, who was on board when the 66-1 shot landed the Hunters' Chase last month, sent the ten-year-old to Ireland last week in preparation for the the Irish Daily Star Champion Hunters Chase ().

Despite Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) informing him the horse would be eligible to run three weeks earlier, Gibbs was prevented from making an entry an hour before the deadline due to an issue with his licence.