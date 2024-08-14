Legendary Japanese jockey Yutaka Take set to ride Al Riffa in Arc at expense of Dylan Browne McMonagle

Yutaka Take has been booked to ride Al Riffa in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe later this season, according to reports in the Japanese media, with the horse's part-owner Masaaki Matsushima eager to give the legendary Japanese jockey victory in Europe's showpiece middle-distance race.

Matsushima has said winning the Arc with Take aboard was his dream. He bought into the Wootton Bassett colt's syndicate earlier this year and was briefly a registered part-owner.

Take, 55, was reportedly set to ride Al Riffa in Sunday's Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten but could not make the arrangements at short notice. Regular rider Dylan Browne McMonagle continued the association and guided the four-year-old to a commanding victory on his first start over a mile and a half.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained runner is as short as 12-1 for victory at Longchamp on October 6.

Take, speaking ahead of Sunday's run, told NetKeiba: "I received an offer to ride in the Grosser Preis von Berlin, but it was a bit too short notice. If everything goes smoothly, we're aiming for the Arc.

"There's also talk of riding him in a trial race beforehand, which I'm thrilled about. It's a big offer, and I'm excited. I'm really looking forward to this."

Take, Japan's winningmost and greatest jockey, has ridden over 100 top-level winners in a career which started in 1987. He has previously stated an ambition to win the Arc has prolonged his career and this would be his 11th ride in the race. He was aboard Do Deuce, owned by Matsushima's Kieffers Co Ltd, who was down the field in the Arc two years ago.

The jockey had been watching the form of Al Riffa and described his length second to City Of Troy in the Eclipse as "impressive."

Christophe Soumillon took the ride on Al Riffa last August when finishing a three-quarter-length second to eventual Arc hero Ace Impact in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano while John Velazquez was aboard when the horse finished sixth in the Manhattan Stakes in Saratoga.

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.00 Longchamp, October 6) Unibet: 3 Look De Vega, 7 Opera Singer, City Of Troy, 8 Sosie, 12 Al Riffa, Economics, 14 bar

Read these next:

'It was his first time at this trip and he was very good' - Al Riffa cut to 14-1 for Arc after landing Grosser Preis von Berlin

Legendary rider Yutaka Take partners 4,500th JRA winner - and has designs on even greater milestone

Jack D'Or gives sire Maurice another top-flight win in Hanshin humdinger and adds to Yutaka Take legacy

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.