Jack D'Or gives sire Maurice another top-flight win in Hanshin humdinger and adds to Yutaka Take legacy

Maurice’s five-year-old son Jack D’Or gave the Shadai Stallion Station sire another top-level winner on Sunday when denying favourite Stars On Earth by a nose in an exciting finish to the Osaka Hai at Hanshin.

Previously a dual Group 2 winner, Jack D'Or led the 16-strong field under Yutaka Take at a good clip before holding off the late challenge from last year's Oka Sho (Japanese 1,000 Guineas) and Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks) heroine Stars On Earth, with Danon The Kid just a neck further back in third.

The Kenichi Fujioka-trained Jack D’Or, out of Unbridled's Song's winning mare Ravarino, was scoring for the eighth time in 14 starts. The previous highlight had been his defeat of this year’s Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa in the 2022 Sapporo Kinen. He was gaining his first Group 1 title for owner Toshiyuki Maehara.

Take, for whom this was an 80th JRA top-level winner, said: "I wanted to take the lead if I got off to a good start. He was a little keen at the first and second corners, but he understood that and was able to go at a good pace.

“In these ground conditions [good to firm], I thought that I should adjust the pace to about 59 seconds for the first five furlongs .

“After that, I turned into the straight in good shape, but we were facing strong horses. I heard footsteps and I was chilled, and he held them off somehow."

He added of winning an 80th Group 1: "I think it is thanks to the connections who have enabled me to ride many famous and special horses."

Take now holds the record for the oldest jockey to win a Group 1 in JRA history, at 54 years and 19 days. The previous record of 53 years, 11 months and 27 days had been held by former jockey Yukio Okabe.

Winning trainer Fujioka said: "When I saw his good run off the home turn, I felt he would win. As expected, Yutaka won using his ability fully. The autumn target would be the Tenno Sho Autumn, and I would like to choose the steps to it. One option is the Takarazuka Kinen."

